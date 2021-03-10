Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN21 CHINA-QUAD Hope first Quad summit is conducive to regional peace, 'not the opposite': China Beijing: As the US, India, Australia and Japan are set to hold their first Leaders' Summit of Quad on Friday, a wary China on Wednesday hoped that the four countries will do things that are 'conducive' to regional peace and stability instead of the 'opposite'.

FGN22 US-AUSTIN-INDIA US Defence Secretary to travel to India along with Japan and S Korea next week Washington: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit India next week along with Japan and South Korea, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday, in the first overseas trip of a senior member of the new Biden Administration.

FGN23 UK-ROYALS-LD INTERVIEW Buckingham Palace tries to keep Harry, Meghan interview fallout private London: Buckingham Palace is trying to keep things private as the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey continues to dominate headlines in the UK on Wednesday, including some female parliamentarians considering a debate in the House of Commons.

FGN26 CHINA-XI-MILITARY Be prepared to respond to 'complex and difficult' situations: President Xi tells Chinese military Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the country’s military that it must be prepared to respond to a variety of 'complex and difficult' situations at any time, and to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty.

FGN15 US-QUAD-2NDLD SUMMIT Range of global issues and challenges to be discussed at first Quad Summit: US Washington: The top leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan will hold their first summit under the framework of the Quadrilateral coalition on Friday to discuss a range of issues facing the international community, the White House has announced, amidst growing global concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

FGN18 US-SINOINDIA US provided some info, equipment to India during its border crisis with China: Pentagon Commander Washington: The US provided some information, cold-weather clothing and some other equipment to India during its recent border crisis with China, which has adopted an increasingly assertive military posture to exert pressure and expand its influence across the region, a top Pentagon commander has told American lawmakers.

FGN8 US-GUPTA-SENATE Indian-American Vanita Gupta regrets past harsh rhetoric; attacked by Republicans at Senate hearing Washington: Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden's nominee to a senior post at the US Justice Department, has expressed regret for using 'harsh rhetoric' in the last several years over social media as she faced sharp criticism from Republicans during her confirmation hearing, becoming the second Indian-American to face trouble over her past Twitter outbursts.

FGN3 US-INDIA 'LAC activities opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort might mean for own defensive needs' Washington: Recent activities along the Line of Actual Control with China have opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort with others might mean for their own defensive needs, a top Pentagon commander told lawmakers on Tuesday observing that New Delhi, in the very near term, will deepen its engagement with the Quad.

FGN16 PAK-GILANI-LD PETITION Pak high court rejects PTI lawmaker's petition against Gilani's win in Senate elections Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition by Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party challenging former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani's upset win in the Senate elections, ruling that it was not appropriate to 'unnecessarily drag' the judiciary in political matters.