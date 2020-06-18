Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN46 NEPAL-LDALL MAP Nepal's President signs bill to redraw map incorporating 3 Indian areas Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday signed a Constitution amendment bill to update the country's new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas, hours after the Parliament approved it, a move that could severely hit the bilateral ties with New Delhi.

FGN38 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER China brushes aside questions on attack by its troops on Indian soldiers, damming Galwan river Beijing: Parrying questions about the brutal attack carried out by its troops on the Indian soldiers with iron rods and spikes on June 15, China on Thursday also declined to respond to queries on reports of it building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow.

FGN20 US-TRUMP-BOLTON-LD XI Trump pleaded with Xi for help win 2020 reelection, claims ex-NSA Bolton Washington: President Donald Trump virtually pleaded with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at last year's G-20 summit in Japan to help him win the 2020 US presidential election, former US national security adviser John Bolton has claimed in a new book.

FGN45 PAK-JUD-SENTENCE Four top JuD leaders sentenced for terror financing in Pakistan Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced up to five years four top leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case.

FGN41 PAK-QURESHI-LAVROV Pakistan keen to forge long-term partnership with Russia: Qureshi to Lavrov Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and expressed Islamabad's desire to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Moscow as the two leaders discussed matters like COVID-19 pandemic and the Afghan peace process.

UN-ELECTION-INDIA-ENVOY India will bring transparency, credibility, effectiveness to work of Security Council: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India will bring transparency, credibility and effectiveness to the UN Security Council, the country's envoy to the world body has said, underlining that the strong support it has received demonstrates the confidence the international community has in its capability to contribute to the powerful UN organ.

FGN23 UN-INDIA-ENVOY-TERRORISM World shares India’s concern on terror; hope to use UNSC to strengthen framework on terrorism: Envoy United Nations: India hopes to use its two-year term in the powerful UNSC to bolster the framework on terrorism to address issues such as the misuse of information and communications technology by terrorist groups and stem the flow of terror financing, the country’s envoy to the UN has said.

FGN33 CANADA-SIKH-MP Canada’s Sikh lawmaker calls MP a ‘racist’; removed from Parliament Toronto: Canada’s Indian-origin Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh was removed from Parliament after he called a lawmaker “racist” for denying approval for a motion calling out systemic racism in the police force, according to a media report.

FGN24 US-POMPEO-LD CHINA Pompeo meets top Chinese envoy in Hawaii for talks Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi to exchange views on the bilateral relations and on the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said, amidst major differences between the two nations on a range of issues.

FGN8 US-CHINA-LD UYGHURS Trump signs into law bill to punish China over crackdown on Uyghur Muslims Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed into law a legislation that condemns the gross human rights violations of Uyghur minority groups in China’s restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang region, paving the way for imposing sanctions against senior Chinese officials. PTI PMS PMS PMS