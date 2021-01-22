Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN11 US-HARRIS-LD INDIA Kamala Harris as vice president further cements US-India relationship: White House Washington: The historic inauguration of Kamala Harris as America's vice president has further cemented the importance of the relationship between the United States and India, according to a top White House official. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 VIRUS-US-LD BIDEN Biden launches '100 days mask challenge'; makes COVID test, quarantine mandatory for people entering US Washington: US President Joe Biden has unveiled his 'wartime' national strategy to boost the fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic, including making the coronavirus test followed by quarantine mandatory for all travellers coming from overseas. By Lalit K Jha FGN29 NEPAL-NCP-PROTEST NCP's Prachanda-led faction holds massive anti-govt protest in Nepal to put pressure on PM Oli Kathmandu: The “unconstitutional” dissolution of Nepal’s Parliament by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has posed serious threats to the country’s hard-earned federal democratic republic system, chairman of the NCP’s splinter faction Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Friday as he led a massive anti-government rally here. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN16 UN-INDIA-PAK 'Irony' that country where temple was demolished co-sponsors UN resolution on peace: India slams Pak United Nations: India has called out Pakistan for co-sponsoring a UN resolution on culture of peace while rights of minorities are 'emasculated' in the country, saying Pakistani law enforcement agencies stood as 'mute spectators' when a historic Hindu temple was attacked and set on fire by a mob. By Yoshita Singh FGN23 BANGLA-HASINA-MODI-VACCINE B'desh PM Hasina thanks Modi for COVID-19 vaccine gift Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has thanked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for sending over two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh.

FGN15 UN-GUTERRES-SERUM-FIRE Guterres saddened by loss of life in fire at Serum Institute: UN spokesperson United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the loss of life in a fire at the Serum Institute of India facility in Pune and hopes that the incident is fully investigated, his spokesperson has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN9 US-HARRIS We have hit the ground running: Kamala Harris Washington: With President Joe Biden signing nearly two dozen executive actions, fulfilling major campaign promises and addressing the challenges of race, health and economy head on, Vice President Kamala Harris has said the new administration has 'hit the ground running'. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 BIDEN-IMMIGRATION-LD COMPANIES Apple, Google, other US business groups applaud Biden's immigration reforms Washington: US IT sector and business groups, including technology giants Google and Apple, have applauded President Joe Biden's steps to initiate immigration reforms, underlining that the move would boost American economy, create jobs and attract and retain the best talent from across the world. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 US-INDIAN-AWARD Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize Washington: Nikhil Srivastava, a young Indian mathematician, has been named winner of the prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize along with two others for solving long-standing questions on the Kadison-Singer problem and on Ramanujan graphs. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 FACEBOOK-TRUMP Facebook's oversight board to decide on Trump's ban Washington: Facebook has asked its independent experts to take a decision on continuation of its ban on former US President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 US-HARRIS-LD WHO Biden administration believes WHO is vital to contain COVID-19 pandemic: VP Harris tells WHO chief Washington: The Biden administration believes that the WHO is vital to controlling the spread of COVID-19 and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness, Vice President Kamala Harris has told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a day after the US rejoined the UN health agency. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 VIRUS-INDIAN-MISS-ENGLAND Miss England Dr Bhasha Mukherjee gets COVID-19 jab, endorses safety London: First Indian-origin Miss England and frontline National Health Service (NHS) doctor Bhasha Mukherjee has received her first of the two COVID-19 jabs and endorsed the safety of the vaccines being rolled out among those most at risk from coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna FGN4 US-BIDEN-TRUMP Biden has no plans to call Trump: White House Washington: US President Joe Biden has no plans to call his predecessor Donald Trump, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN24 LANKA-RIGHTS-PANEL Sri Lanka appoints panel to probe findings of former war commissions Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a 3-member panel to probe the findings of the previous commissions appointed by the state to investigate human rights abuses committed during the last phase of the armed conflict with the LTTE in 2009.

FGN2 US-RUSSIA US seeks 5-year extension of nuclear pact with Russia: WH Washington: The United States seeks a five-year extension of the New START treaty, the White House has said, asserting that President Joe Biden has long been clear that this is in the national security interest of the US. By Lalit K Jha PTI CPS