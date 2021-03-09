Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN41 LANKA-BOMBER-WIFE No evidence of Easter bomber's wife fleeing to India: Sri Lankan official Colombo: Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that there was no evidence to back the claim that the wife of one of the suicide bombers belonging to a local extremist group that carried out the deadly Easter Sunday bombings had fled to India to avoid arrest.

FGN33 PAK-GILGIT BALTISTAN Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding provincial status from Pakistan govt Islamabad: The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint resolution asking the federal Pakistan government to grant it provincial status and provide it with representation in Parliament and other constitutional bodies.

FGN32 NEPAL-EC-NCP Nepal's EC asks CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Center) to come up with new name if they opt for merger Kathmandu: Nepal's Election Commission on Tuesday asked the CPN (UML) led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to come up with a new name and election symbol of the party if they decide to merge their parties again, days after the Supreme Court quashed the 2018 unification of the two parties.

FGN40 VIRUS-CHINA-STUDENTS China silent on permitting return of Indian, international students Beijing: China on Tuesday gave no timeline and continued to be ambivalent about permitting thousands of Indian and overseas students studying in Chinese universities to return from their countries after following all COVID-19 protocols, including vaccinations.

FGN42 UK-JOURNALISTS-PLAN UK publishes National Action Plan to protect journalists from threats, attacks London: The UK government on Tuesday published the country's first National Action Plan to protect journalists from abuse and harassment.

FGN16 UK-INDIA-DEBATE-LD REAX India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate London: The High Commission of India in London has condemned false assertions in a 'distinctly one-sided discussion' among a group of British parliamentarians on Monday on the issue of peaceful protests and press freedoms in India, amidst the ongoing farmers' stir against three new laws on agricultural reforms.

FGN28 UK-ROYALS-LD INTERVIEW Buckingham Palace silent on Harry, Meghan's tell-all interview as crisis talks on London: Buckingham Palace is said to be in turmoil on Tuesday, a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey was aired in the UK and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to comment on the allegations of racism that had emerged.

FGN19 US-H4-INDIANS Inordinate delay in processing of H-4 work authorisation: Spouses of H-1B Washington: There has been inordinate delay in issuing of H-4 work authorisation permits to certain categories of spouses of those possessing H-1B foreign work visas, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, a group of highly talented Indian women in the US has said.

FGN21 IMF-GOPINATH-WOMEN Tapping into women’s huge potential win-win for their empowerment, eco growth: IMF’s Gita Gopinath United Nations: Tapping into women’s huge potential is a “win-win” situation for their empowerment and inclusive global economic growth, IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said as she warned that the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to roll back years of hard-won economic and social gains for the community.

FGN25 VIRUS-IMF-GOPINATH-INDIA India at forefront in fighting COVID-19, stands out in terms of vaccine policy: IMF’s Gita Gopinath United Nations: India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and 'really stands out” in terms of its vaccine policy, IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said, as she praised the country for playing a very important role during the crisis by manufacturing and shipping the COVID-19 vaccines to several nations. FGN12 US-HONG KONG Indian American leads Congressmen to condemn China's proposed restrictions on Hong Kong's electoral system Washington: Led by Indian American Congressman Ami Bera, a bipartisan group of influential lawmakers on Monday expressed concern over changes sought to be imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong’s electoral system.

FGN20 VIRUS-UN-INDIA-VACCINE India helping to address issue of vaccine equity: top UN Women official New York: Lauding India for its vaccine leadership, a top UN Women official has said the country was directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity while rich nations were "cutting side deals" with pharmaceutical giants to buy more vaccines than they actually need.