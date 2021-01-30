Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours
FGN12 US-BLINKEN-LD JAISHANKAR India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific region: Blinken tells Jaishankar Washington: Secretary of State Tony Blinken has underscored India's role as a pre-eminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific during his maiden telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed ways to better seize the new opportunities and combat shared challenges in the region and beyond. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-BLINKEN-PAK-LD PEARL Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case Washington/Islamabad: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has spoken over phone with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the accountability of convicted terrorists responsible for the brutal murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, according to the State Department. By Lalit K Jha/Sajjad Hussain FGN11 US-TALIBAN-DEAL Biden admin supports talks aimed at finding political settlement to war in Afghanistan Washington: The Biden administration is having a hard look at the extent to which the Taliban are complying with the conditions of the peace agreement and supports the negotiations between the stakeholders to find a durable political settlement to the long-standing conflict in Afghanistan, a top US official has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-QUAD-INDOPACIFIC Biden administration sees Quad as fundamental foundation to build US policy on Indo-Pacific Washington: The new Biden administration sees the Quad grouping comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia as a fundamental foundation upon which to build a substantial American policy in the strategically-vital Indo-Pacific region, a top US official has said. Lalit K Jha FGN16 LANKA-LD VACCINES Sri Lanka: No adverse reactions so far following vaccination Colombo: No adverse reactions or side-effects have been reported by 5,286 Sri Lankans who on Friday received Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India, health officials said on Saturday.
FGN16 LANKA-LD VACCINES Sri Lanka: No adverse reactions so far following vaccination Colombo: No adverse reactions or side-effects have been reported by 5,286 Sri Lankans who on Friday received Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India, health officials said on Saturday FGN17 UK-INDIAN-MENSA-CLUB 4-year-old British Sikh girl joins Mensa club of high IQ kids London: A four-year-old British Sikh girl has become one of the youngest in the UK to be accepted into the elite Mensa membership club of children with a high intelligence quotient (IQ). Aditi Khanna FGN20 VIRUS-UK-TREATMENT UK marks one year since treatment of first COVID-19 patients London:The UK reached the one-year mark this weekend of the first confirmed COVID-19 patients being treated by the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson issuing an open letter in praise of the collective efforts of the nation through the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. By Aditi Khanna RUP RUP RUP