Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN30 BHUTAN-2NDLD INDIA Thimphu: Bhutan on Friday rejected media reports claiming that it has stopped the supply of irrigation water to farmers in Assam, terming them 'totally baseless' and a 'deliberate attempt' by vested interests to cause misunderstanding with India.

FGN23 US-LD CHINA Washington: The US is reviewing its global deployment of forces to ensure that it is 'postured appropriately' to counter the growing Chinese military threat to countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

FGN37 PAK-COURT-TERRORISTS Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province has sentenced five al-Qaeda terrorists to 16-year jail term each on different charges.

FGN29 VIRUS-PAK-INDIANS Lahore: A batch of 250 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Corder on Friday.

FGN38 UK-LD STABBING London: Three people are feared dead in a mass stabbing in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect has been shot by armed UK police, according to reports emerging on what is being referred to as a “serious incident”. PTI RS RS