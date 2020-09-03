Following are the top foreign stories at 2030

FGN48 CHINA-INDIA-APPS India's ban on Chinese APPs not beneficial to anyone: China Beijing, Sep 3 (PTI) China on Thursday said India’s decision to ban 118 Chinese APPs is not beneficial to the Indian users nor to China's businesses and claimed it violated WTO rules. By K J M Varma FGN43 PAK-LD JADHAV Give India ‘another opportunity’ to appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan court to govt Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India “another opportunity” to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month. By Sajjad Hussain FGN46 CHINA-BRICS Chinese Foriegn Minister Wang Yi to attend online BRICS FMs meeting Beijing: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will participate in the virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the five-nation BRICS grouping on Friday, a senior official announced here on Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN40 PAK-QURESHI-AFGHAN Pak has high stakes in peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi Islamabad: Pakistan has high stakes in peace and stability in Afghanistan and a lasting solution to Afghan issues was only possible through comprehensive dialogue between all stakeholders, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday as he held talks with his Afghan counterpart. By Sajjad Hussain FGN38 LANKA-LD TANKER Oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India catches fire off Sri Lanka Colombo: An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India caught fire off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, according to media reports on Thursday.

FGN37 RUSSIA-INDIA-LD RIFLES India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: report Moscow: India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday.

FGN33 PAK-SHARIF-ARREST-WARRANT Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Lahore: A Pakistani court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to execute a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 34-year land allotment case, according to media reports.

FGN17 UNSC-PAK-INDIA India thanks UNSC members for thwarting Pak attempt to get 2 Indians listed as terrorists United Nations: India has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistan's bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world body's sanctions committee as well as Islamabad's 'blatant attempt” to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 VIRUS-UN-WOMEN-LD POVERTY Female poverty rate in South Asia projected to rise due to COVID-19: UN United Nations: The female poverty rate in South Asia will increase in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more women than men in the 25-34 age group will be poorer in the next decade, according to new data released by the UN. By Yoshita Singh IND IND