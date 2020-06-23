Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER Armies of China, India agree to take steps to cool down situation: Chinese official Beijing: Top Chinese and Indian military commanders have arrived at a consensus on the 'outstanding issues' and agreed to take necessary measures to 'cool down' the situation at their borders, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN17 US-2NDLD H1B Trump suspends H-1B, other work visas till year end; Indian IT professionals to be hit Washington: In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, the Trump administration has suspended the most sought-after H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year. By Lalit K Jha FGN38 CHINA-INDIA-CASUALTIES China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news' Beijing: China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure 'fake news' reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh.

FGN18 US-H1B-LD REAX Corporates, lawmakers, rights bodies slam Trump admin's move to suspend H-1B, other work visas Washington: Top US lawmakers, corporates and human rights bodies working among the immigrant communities have slammed the Trump administration for suspending H-1B and other foreign work visas till December 31 to help millions of Americans hit by job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 VIRUS-CHINA China reports 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Beijing: China's health authority on Tuesday reported 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the capital Beijing where 249 virus affected people are undergoing treatment.

FGN39 RUSSIA-CHINA-INDIA Russia rules out mediating between India and China Moscow: Russia on Tuesday ruled out mediating between India and China following the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley, saying the two nations do not need any kind of assistance to resolve their disputes.

FGN40 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-LD POLLS Singapore to hold snap general elections amid COVID-19 crisis Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-state’s economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN41 US-INDIA-FLIGHTS US asks Indian air carriers to seek prior authorisation for charter flights Washington, Jun 23 (PTI) The US has asked Indian air carriers to apply for statements of authorisation prior to conducting charter flights, alleging that the Indian government is engaged in 'unfair and discriminatory' practices with respect to air transportation services between India and America.

FGN21 US-BOLTON-TRUMP-INDIA Bolton says State Department defended India on Iranian oil import but Trump was not 'sympathetic' Washington: Former US national security advisor John Bolton has slammed the State Department for defending India's position on import of oil from Iran, while claiming at the same time that President Donald Trump had 'not been sympathetic' to New Delhi's case.

FGN22 VIRUS-PAK Pak records 105 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 3,695; total cases reach 185,034 Islamabad: The coronavirus pandemic turned grimmer in Pakistan with 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695, while the total cases of the deadly viral infection reached 185,034, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

FGN32 PAK-PIA-CRASH-REPORT PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last month was caused by the negligence of the cockpit crew and the air control tower and not due to any technical fault, according to a preliminary investigation report on the tragedy that killed 97 people onboard.

FGN9 US-RANA 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Rana not a flight risk, his attorney tells US court Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is not a flight risk, his attorney has told a US court and proposed a USD1.5 million bond for his release.

