Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN30 CHINA-TIKTOK ByteDance to place TikTok's global headquarters in US to escape Trump ban Beijing: China's ByteDance has decided to place the headquarters of its popular video platform app TikTok in the US in order to escape President Donald Trump's ban, official media here reported on Wednesday. By K J M Varma FGN25 PAK-FATF-BILLS Pakistan: Opposition-dominated Senate blocks another FATF-related bill Islamabad: Pakistan's Senate on Wednesday rejected the Anti-Terrorism Act (amendment) Bill, 2020, a day after it was passed by the lower house, making it the third Financial Action Task Force-related legislation to have been blocked by the Opposition-dominated upper house.

FGN31 LANKA-TANKER-CLAIMS Sri Lanka claims costs incurred on dousing oil tanker fire Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday asked for a claim of USD 1.8 million from the Greek owners of the oil tanker, which caught fire off the country's eastern waters, for costs incurred on dousing the flames.

FGN28 UK-SPACE-DEBRIS Indian-origin minister unveils UK's investment to tackle space debris London: Alok Sharma, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, on Wednesday confirmed a GBP 1-million government investment to be divided between seven companies to tackle the dangers presented by space debris to satellites of everyday importance. By Aditi Khanna FGN24 US-INDIAN-SCAM Indian man pleads guilty in telemarketing scam in US Washington: An Indian national has pleaded guilty to the charges of participating in an India-based telemarketing scheme to try to embezzle about USD 600,000 from seven elderly people in America.

FGN16 US-ELECTION-INDIANS-SURVEY Trump making dent in Indian-American vote bank; majority still support Biden: Survey Washington: US President Donald Trump has made inroads into the Indian-American vote bank, the biggest ever by a Republican president, according to a survey which has sent worrying signals to the Democrats that the support of this influential ethnic community can no longer be taken for granted. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UN-INDIA-PAK-TERRORISM Pakistan ‘epicenter of terrorism’; persecutes Hindus, Sikhs, Christians: India at Geneva Geneva: Describing Pakistan as an “epicenter of terrorism”, India has said that no one deserves an unsolicited lecture on human rights from Islamabad that has consistently persecuted its ethnic and religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians.

FGN12 UNGA-PREZ-REFORM UNSC membership, working methods must reflect 21st century's realities: UNGA prez United Nations: UN Security Council's membership and its working methods must reflect the realities of the 21st century and reform of the 15-nation body is very important for the United Nations, according to the new President of the 75th session of the General Assembly. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 UNGA-PREZ-LD MULTILATERALISM Social distancing globally won't help combat COVID-19; world needs multilateralism: UNGA prez United Nations: Social distancing at the global level will not help as no country could combat COVID-19 alone, President of the UN General Assembly's 75th session Volkan Bozkir has said, asserting that multilateralism is the "panacea" to all the problems in the world. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 UNGA-SESSION Landmark 75th session of UNGA commences in largely virtual format amidst COVID-19 United Nations: The landmark 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly has commenced amidst the devastating coronavirus pandemic, with the world leaders set to meet virtually for the first time in the UN's 75-year history for the annual high-level session as they confront some of the most serious threats facing humanity. By Yoshita Singh