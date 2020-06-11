Following are the top foreign stories at 2025 hours

FGN36: VIRUS-SURVIVOR-LUNG-LD TRANSPLANT Chicago: Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the US since the pandemic began.

FGN30: VIRUS-2NDLD CHINA Beijing: Beijing on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus case in 56 days, alarming the authorities as it came two days after the capital city discharged its last COVID-19 patient, as China reported 16 new infections.

FGN34: PAK-ECONOMY Islamabad: For the first time in 68 years, Pakistan’s economy is set to contract in the outgoing fiscal year with a negative 0.38 per cent due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the already weak financial situation before the pandemic hit the country, according to the economic survey unveiled on Thursday.

FGN29: UK-OXFORD-DONATION London: India-born Reuben brothers, who are among the richest businessmen in Britain, have donated 80-million pounds to establish a major new scholarship programme for graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Oxford’s newest college, the university said on Thursday.

FGN23: PAK-ARREST Lahore: Two terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were involved in the murder of a Polish engineer and an attack on the army personnel in Pakistan's tribal region, have been arrested.

FGN35: UK-QUEEN-VIDEOCALL London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made history with her first official video call, in line with the social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic, when she connected with care workers for a virtual discussion.

FGN15: CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH Beijing: China and India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the 'consensus' reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday.

FGN19: NEPAL-INDIA-OLI Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his government will seek a solution to the Kalapani issue through diplomatic efforts and dialogue on the basis of historical facts and documents.

FGN16: UK-NIRAV London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was remanded in further custody until July 9 by a UK court on Thursday.

FGN12: VIRUS-PAK Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician to be infected by the deadly virus on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases in the country touched 119,536.

FGN17: PAK-POLIO Islamabad: Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Pakistan will restart the anti-polio campaign in the coming weeks and the military will support the government's efforts, Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has told billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

FGN8: VIRUS-UK-INDIANS London: An Indian-origin husband-wife doctor couple have launched judicial review proceedings against the UK government over what they say is a refusal to address safety issues around personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN20: VIRUS-LD CHINA Beijing: China has reported 16 new coronavirus cases, including the first confirmed case in Beijing after 56 days, official media here said.

FGN13: UK-PRINCE-BIRTHDAY London: Britain's Prince Philip marked a quiet 99th birthday in lockdown with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in south-east England.

FGN18: PAK-FATF Islamabad: Pakistan has proscribed two main and 11 affiliated organisations and frozen their 976 movable and immovable properties in the last 20 months, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said, ahead of a new round of assessments by the FATF of the country's performance in meeting international commitments in the fight against money laundering and terror financing. PTI SCY