Following are the top foreign stories at 2015 hours

FGN22: CHINA-CANADA-HUAWEI Beijing: China has asked the Canadian government to release telecom company Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ahead of a court ruling on the Chinese executive's extradition to the US on Wednesday.

FGN24: VIRUS-NEPAL Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases with 90 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 772, the health ministry said.

FGN5: VIRUS-INDIANS-LD VENTILATOR Washington: An Indian-American couple has developed a low-cost portable emergency ventilator which is soon to hit the production stage and will be available in India and the developing world to help doctors deal with the COVID-19 patients.

FGN18: VIRUS-UK-MINISTER-LD RESIGN London: A junior minister in Boris Johnson's Cabinet resigned from his post on Tuesday in protest against the UK Prime Minister's support of his top aide, Dominic Cummings, over a perceived breach of the strict stay-at-home COVID-19 lockdown rules.

FGN17: VIRUS-SINGAPORE-LD RECESSION Singapore: Singapore is heading towards its worst-ever recession in nearly two decades as the country faces severe economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected 32,343 people, officials said on Tuesday.

FGN10: PAK-PIA-PROBE Karachi: A team of technical experts from the Airbus aerospace company arrived in Pakistan for an independent probe into the PIA plane crash involving its aircraft in which 97 people were killed in one of the most catastrophic aviation disasters in the country's history, according to a media report on Tuesday.

FGN8: VIRUS-US-INDIANS-EVACUATION New York: Over 300 Indian nationals, who were stuck in the US due to the coronavirus-induced global travel restrictions, have flown home on board the fourth special flight from New York under the Vande Bharat Mission.

FGN1: VIRUS-ISRAEL-INDIANS Ben-Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv): Some 115 Indians, including out of work and broke caregivers, students and pregnant women, were all smiles as they boarded an Air India flight here on Tuesday and left for India after being stranded in Israel for more than two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. PTI SCY