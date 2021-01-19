Following are the top foreign stories at 2015 hours

FGN22 US-BIDEN-BLINKEN Biden admin will engage the world 'as it is', not 'as it was': Secretary of State-designate Blinken Washington: Underlining America's 'growing rivalry' with China and Russia, US Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the Biden administration will engage the world 'as it is' and not 'as it was', indicating that the diplomacy of the next president would be driven by ground realities.

FGN16 US-LD HARRIS It's not going to be easy, says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on challenges facing America Washington: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead for Joe Biden when he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, saying 'it is not going to be easy.' FGN 31 CHINA-STUDENTS Indian, international students ask China to permit them to return to re-join courses Beijing: Thousands of Indian and international students studying in Chinese universities, who are unable to return to the country due to COVID-19 curbs, have appealed to the government to lift the travel ban and permit them to return to resume their studies.

FGN25 LANKA-INDIA-VESSEL Indian fishing boat sinks in Sri Lankan water after colliding with country's naval vessel Colombo: An Indian fishing boat allegedly trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line sank in Sri Lankan waters after colliding with a Navy vessel of the island nation and a search and rescue operation was underway for the missing fishermen, the Navy said here on Tuesday.

FGN32 VIRUS-UK-LD MINISTER UK health minister self-isolating after COVID-19 app alert London: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday said he is self-isolating after being alerted by the National Health Service (NHS) COVID-19 app overnight.

FGN7 US-INDIA-EXPO-BUSINESS India Subcontracting Expo 2021 to highlight trade opportunities in India for US businesses New York: India offers tremendous business opportunities to the US in various sectors such as manufacturing and the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a ”unique” opportunity to the country to work with America to build resilient and reliable supply chains that will have the ability to weather future shocks, eminent speakers told a virtual forum ahead of the India Subcontracting Expo.

FGN9 VIRUS-US-TRAVEL Not the right time to lift restrictions on international travel, says incoming WH Press Secretary Washington: The incoming Biden Administration Monday opposed the move of the outgoing President Donald Trump to lift travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil arguing that this is not the right time to do so in the midst of worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN2 US-TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS Trump lifts travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order to lift travel restrictions on European countries and Brazil which his administration had imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN17 THAI-MONARCHY-WOMAN-SENTENCE Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king Bangkok: A court in Thailand on Tuesday sentenced a former civil servant to a record prison term of 43 years and six months for breaching the country's strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy, lawyers said. PTI TEAM NSA