Following are the top foreign stories at 2010

FGN30 PAK-INDIA-OFFICIALS-LD ARREST 2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak Islamabad: Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. By Sajjad Hussain FGN29 SIPRI-NUKES-LD REPORT India increased nuclear arsenal in 2019, but has fewer weapons than China, Pak: SIPRI report London: India enriched its nuclear arsenal by adding 10 more weapons to the stockpile over the last year, but the country possesses a fewer number of warheads than China and Pakistan, according to a report released by a leading Swedish think-tank on Monday.

FGN31 VIRUS-LANKA-INDIANS-REPATRIATION India evacuates 156 nationals from Sri Lanka Colombo: As many as 156 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka were flown back home on Monday under the third phase of a mega evacuation exercise.

FGN28 CHINA-RESTAURANT-INDIA-PRINCESS Shanghai restaurant removes photos of Indian princess from menu card after family's objection Beijing: A popular Indian restaurant in Shanghai has removed its menu card featuring the photographs of a former Indian princess from Uttar Pradesh following a complaint filed by her family to the Indian Embassy here. By K J M Varma FGN32 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-REOPEN COVID-19: Singapore to reopen phase 2 from Friday Singapore, Jun 15 (PTI) Singapore will implement its second phase of reopening from the COVID-19 'circuit breaker' from Friday, which will involve resumption of “most activities” in compliance with safe distancing rules, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday. By Gurdip Singh . PTI MRJ