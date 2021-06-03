Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN42: UK-IDBI-ESSAR-LD JUDGEMENT London: IDBI Bank has secured a USD 239 million judgment in the commercial division of the High Court of London against a Cypriot subsidiary of India-based Essar Shipping Group, among one of the largest debt judgments obtained by an Indian bank in the English courts.

FGN35: SINGAPORE-LANKA-SHIP-PROBE Singapore: Singapore on Thursday started its own investigation into the massive fire on a chemical-laden cargo vessel, sailing under the country's flag, that sank in Sri Lankan waters and posed a grave threat to the environment and marine life.

FGN30: ISRAEL-5THLD POLITICS Jerusalem: Israel's Opposition parties on Thursday set the wheels in motion for a potential national unity government after clinching a last-minute agreement to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in the Jewish nation's history.

FGN22: UAE-INDIAN-BLOODMONEY Abu Dhabi: A 45-year-old Indian, who was on death row in the United Arab Emirates for killing a young Sudanese boy in a road accident in 2012, can't believe that he will be a free man and can return to the country to be with his family.

FGN14: US-LD GREEN CARD Washington: A bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to eliminate the per country cap on employment-based Green Card, a move which is likely to benefit Indian IT professionals languishing over decades of waiting for the Permanent Resident Card.

FGN18: IMF-KOCHHAR Washington: Noted Indian economist Kalpana Kochhar, who heads the Human Resources Department of the IMF, is retiring next month after serving for over three decades with the organisation to join the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

FGN17: ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-RIVALS-UNITY Jerusalem: Who could think barely two weeks ago when Israel struggled with its worst communal tensions internally, and not just the barrage of rockets fired from Gaza, that a historic combination of divergent ideologies -- drawn from the Left, the Right and the Centre along with an Arab party -- could come together to form a national unity government that would oust Benjamin Netanyahu.

FGN26: WB-HIMALAYAN-RANGES-STUDY Washington: Black carbon deposits due to human activities are accelerating glaciers and snow melt in the fragile Himalayan ranges and are changing temperatures and precipitation patterns, the World Bank said in a major study published on Thursday.

FGN25: VIRUS-NEPAL-BLACK FUNGUS Kathmandu: Nepal has reported its first death from black fungus, while 10 others have been detected to be suffering from the deadly infection in various districts across the country, according to a media report on Thursday.

FGN16: US-TRUMP-SOCIAL-MEDIA Washington: Donald Trump has permanently closed his blog, a webpage where the former US president shared his fiery speeches and statements after being banned by social media giants, including Facebook and Twitter.

FGN8: VIRUS-US-INDIA-ENVOY Washington: The Indian envoy in the US is having an intense engagement with the CEOs of top American companies, particularly from the pharma sector, to help India get the necessary medical equipment and drugs to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN7: CHINA-SATELLITE Beijing: China on Thursday successfully launched the first of a new generation meteorological satellite into planned orbit which will be used in the fields of weather analysis, environmental and disaster monitoring.

FGN6: US-CHINA-TALKS Washington: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with China’s Vice Premier Liu He, discussing plans for economic recovery and 'frankly' tackling issues of concern, according to a readout issued here. PTI SCY