Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN51 CHINA-INDIA-LD NEPAL Kathmandu: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday asserted that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to 'reclaim' them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, as his Cabinet endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as Nepalese territory.

FGN44 CHINA-INDIA-NEPAL Beijing: China on Tuesday said the Kalapani border issue is between India and Nepal as it hoped that the two neighbours could refrain from 'unilateral actions' and properly resolve their disputes through friendly consultations.

FGN41 VIRUS-US-HCQ-LDALLTRUMP Washington: US President Donald Trump has disclosed that he is taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine daily to ward off the deadly coronavirus, though health experts have warned it may be unsafe.

FGN23 NEPAL-INDIA-MAP Kathmandu: Nepal's Cabinet has endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory, amidst a border dispute with India.

FGN28 VIRUS-TRUMP-WHO-2NDLD CHINA Washington: In an ultimatum to the WHO, US President Donald Trump has said he would 'reconsider' America's membership of the UN health body and threatened to 'permanently freeze' the funding to it if it failed to demonstrate its 'independence' from China in the next 30 days.

FGN39 VIRUS-CHINA-TRUMP-REAX Beijing: China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it 'as an issue' to shift the blame from his “incompetent response” to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the UN health body if it failed to demonstrate 'independence' from China. FGN37 VIRUS-UK-INDIANS-EVACUATION London: Over 2,200 Indian nationals stranded in the UK due to the COVID-19 related international travel restrictions have been flown back home during the first phase of India's biggest ever repatriation exercise, according to official figures.

FGN35: CHINA-2NDLD QUAKE Beijing: A 5-magnitude earthquake has struck China's southwestern Yunnan province, killing at least four people and injuring 24 others, according to officials.

FGN33: US-CHINA-POMPEO-LAMA Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on China to immediately make public the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts and uphold its international commitments to promote religious freedom, saying he is one of the most important figures in the Tibetan Buddhism with spiritual authority second only to the Dalai Lama.

PTI RS RS