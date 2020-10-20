Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN18 AUS-LD MALABAR Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise with India, US and Japan: Govt Melbourne: Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise next month involving India, the US and Japan that will bring the four key defence partners and democracies in the region together, demonstrating their collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific. By Natasha Chaku FGN36 CHINA-MALABAR-REAX China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills Beijing: China on Tuesday said it has 'taken note' of India's announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be 'conducive' to regional peace and stability. By K J M Varma FGN39 CHINA-TIBET China protests to US over appointment of Spl Coordinator for Tibet Beijing: China said on Tuesday that it had lodged a diplomatic protest with the US over the appointment of Robert Destro as a Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues and his meeting with Lobsang Sangay, the head of the Tibetan government in exile. By K J M Varma FGN40 UK-VIRUS-AIRPORT Heathrow Airport begins rapid Covid-19 tests for flyers out of UK London: Heathrow Airport in London, one of the world’s largest aviation hubs, on Tuesday launched new pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing facilities for travellers flying out of the UK. By Aditi Khanna FGN43 UN-OHCHR-INDIA UN rights chief expresses concern over restrictions on NGOs, arrest of activists in India Geneva: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday expressed concern over the restrictions on foreign funding for the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in India and the arrest of activists in the country.

FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-SOLDIER China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon Beijing: The Chinese military has expressed hope that its missing soldier apprehended by the Indian Army in Eastern Ladakh will be released soon. By K J M Varma FGN23 US-H1B-LD LAWSUIT Lawsuit challenges Trump administration's new H-1B visa rules Washington: Several individuals and organisations, including the US Chambers of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's recent rules related to the H-1B visa, terming them 'arbitrary' and 'haphazard' regulations that will undermine high skilled immigration into America. By Lalit K Jha FGN33 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-FAUCI Trump attacks Dr Fauci and other public health experts as 'idiots' during campaign call Washington: In an unprecedented attack on Dr Anthony Fauci and other public health experts, President Donald Trump has said that Americans are 'tired' of hearing from 'these idiots' who have been trying to quell the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 220,000 people in the country.

FGN17 US-PRESIDENTIAL-DEBATE-LD MICROPHONES US: Presidential debate commission adopts rules to mute microphones Washington: Ahead of the final US presidential debate, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 US-TRUMP-LD DEBATE Trump plans to debate Biden despite 'unfair' rule changes Washington: US President Donald Trump has confirmed his participation in the presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden later this week, even as he raised objections about 'unfair' changes in the format. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 PAK-SHEHBAZ Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail in money laundering case Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail on Tuesday in a money laundering case. By M Zulqernain FGN37 PAK-MARYAM-FIR Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam booked for holding anti-govt rally in Pak Lahore: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz was on Tuesday booked along with over 2,000 party members for holding an anti-government rally in Lahore where she called Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'coward, selected and puppet' who hides behind the Army. By M Zulqernain FGN30 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-RESEARCHERS Singapore researchers develop breath test to detect COVID-19 Singapore: Researchers in Singapore have developed a breath test to detect COVID-19 within a minute as authorities are working on a roadmap for the phase three of easing of safety measures in the country. By Gurdip Singh FGN29 VIRUS-UK-TRIALS UK to begin 'human challenge' trials to speed up COVID-19 vaccine hunt London: Around 90 volunteers will be recruited to be exposed to small amounts of the novel coronavirus in a controlled setting for the first stage of 'human challenge' trials to try and speed up the hunt for a viable COVID-19 vaccine, the UK government said on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 VIRUS-ISRAEL-LD VACCINE Israel to start human trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Brilife' by Oct-end Jerusalem: The human trial of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Brilife' will begin by the end of this month, with the Defence Minister terming it a 'very significant moment' and 'source of national pride' that could bring great news for the country and the world. By Harinder Mishra PTI CPS