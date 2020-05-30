Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 HRS

FGN34 PAK-NUCLEAR-LD RASHID Nawaz Sharif was against Pakistan's nuclear tests: Sheikh Rasheed Lahore: Pakistan's Railways Minister Shiekh Rashid on Saturday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was against conducting the nuclear tests in 1998 in response to India's tests and indicated that it was done at the orders of the powerful military.

FGN36 UAE-INDIAN-FRAUD Indian man flees on repatriation flight after conning UAE biz men of USD 1.6 million Dubai: An Indian man has allegedly duped nearly 50 businessmen in the UAE of USD 1.6 million and fled the country in the most unlikeliest way -- on a repatriation flight to Hyderabad, according to a media report on Saturday.

FGN20 UNSC-ELECTIONS Elections for five non-permanent members of UNSC next month; India assured of seat United Nations: The UN General Assembly has decided to hold elections for the five non-permanent members of the Security Council next month under the new voting arrangements due to the COVID-19 restrictions, with India assured a win being the sole contender for the Asia Pacific seat.

FGN8 US-TRUMP-CHINA-STUDENTS Trump bans entry of certain groups of Chinese students to US Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation banning the entry of Chinese students and researchers having ties with the People's Liberation Army to dismantle China's efforts to use graduate students to acquire intellectual property and technology from America.

FGN26 VIRUS-TRUMP-WHO Trump says US terminating relationship with WHO, accuses it of misleading world about coronavirus Washington: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organisation, saying it had failed to undertake greatly needed reforms and 'mislead' the world about the coronavirus when it emerged in China.

FGN18 US-TRUMP-CHINA US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said the US is 'very saddened' by what happened to its relationship with China, hours after he announced a series of decisions against it and blamed the Chinese government's 'malfeasance' for the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

FGN14 US-INDIAN-COS-VENTILATORS Three Indian companies get licence to manufacture NASA's coronavirus ventilators Washington: Three Indian companies have got licences from NASA to manufacture its indigenously developed ventilators for critical COVID-19 patients.

FGN27 PAK-COURT-SHARIF Arrest warrant against Sharif for failing to appear in court in corruption case Islamabad: An accountability court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant against embattled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment, for failing to appear before it in a corruption case that accused him of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from the national treasury. PTI PMS PMS