Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN53 UK-NIRAV MODI LDALL EXTRADITION PNB scam case: Nirav Modi loses extradition fight, UK judge rules he has case to answer in India London: In a comprehensive extradition win for the Indian authorities, a UK judge ruled on Thursday that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi not only has a case to answer in the Indian courts but that there is no evidence to suggest he would not receive a fair trial in India.

FGN57 UK-NIRAV MODI-EXTRADITION-MINISTER Nirav Modi extradition: Now for UK minister Priti Patel to sign off London: A UK court ruling on Thursday that Nirav Modi does have a case to answer before the Indian courts in relation the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case clears the legal pathway to the diamond merchant's extradition, with the Westminster Magistrates’ Court judgment now making its way to the desk of British Home Secretary Priti Patel for a sign off.

FGN44 UK-NIRAV MODI-PROFILE From flashy diamantaire to fugitive: Nirav Modi's long road to extradition London: Nirav Modi's story up until the UK court verdict on Thursday, just two days before his 50th birthday, is one of stark contrasts. From someone flush with diamonds, quite literally, as a member of a Gujarati family of gem traders who grew up in the European jewellery hub of Antwerp in Belgium, to ending up holed up in a jail cell in one Europe's most overcrowded prisons.

FGN58 UAE-ACCIDENT-SENTENCE Dubai court reduces driver's sentence in 2019 accident case that killed 17, including 12 Indians Dubai: A Dubai court on Thursday reduced the seven-year sentence of an Omani bus driver who crashed the vehicle into a low-clearance sign after entering a restricted lane, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians, in 2019.

FGN51 LANKA-VACCINES-INDIA Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ordered from India. FGN34 PAK-INDIA-LD CEASEFIRE Pakistan, India agree on strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC Islamabad: Pakistan and India have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

Story continues

FGN28 UN-INDIA-LD TERROR Would be compelled to take pre-emptive strike when confronted by imminent attack from non-state actor operating in third state: India at UN United Nations: India told a UN meeting that a country would be compelled to undertake a “pre-emptive strike” when confronted by an 'imminent armed attack” from a non-state actor operating in a third state, as it highlighted several proxy cross-border terror attacks, including one in Pulwama, perpetrated against it from its neighbourhood, a clear reference to Pakistan.

FGN43 CHINA-XI-LD POVERTY President Xi claims complete victory in eradicating absolute poverty in China Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Thursday declared that China has scored a 'complete victory' in its fight against poverty by lifting over 770 million people out of it in the last four decades, calling it another 'miracle' created by the country that will go down in history.

FGN35 PAK-LANKA-DEFENCE-CREDIT Cash-strapped Pak offers USD 50 mn new credit line to Sri Lanka to boost defence cooperation Colombo/Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan has offered a USD 50 million new credit line to Sri Lanka to boost cooperation in defence and security sectors.

FGN27 PAK-LAWMAKER-HINDUS Pak Lawmaker apologises for tweet hurting Hindu community's sentiments Karachi: A Pakistani lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party was forced to apologise and delete a tweet deemed disrespectful to the minority Hindu community after it led to widespread condemnation and calls for action against him.

FGN22 US-BIDEN-LD CIA-NOMINEE Out competing China will be key to national security in decades ahead: Biden's CIA nominee Washington: Out competing China will be key to America's national security in the decades ahead, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the CIA has told lawmakers, stressing that Beijing is the 'biggest geopolitical test' that the US will face.

FGN20 US-MURTHY-CONFIRMATION-HEARING Senate committee to hold confirmation hearing of Dr Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General Washington: Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as US Surgeon General, is expected to reflect on the death of his seven family members in India and America due to COVID-19 to highlight his plans to end the pandemic during his confirmation hearing on Thursday. PTI PMS PMS