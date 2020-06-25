Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 PAK-PIA-PILOTS Pakistan International Airlines grounds 150 pilots with 'dubious licences' Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced that it has grounded 150 pilots with 'dubious licenses', a day after the preliminary probe report of the Karachi plane crash blamed the pilots and the air traffic control for the tragedy that killed 97 people.

FGN30 PAK-US-REAX Pak expresses disappointment over US report that described it as 'safe harbor' for terrorists Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the US State Department's report which described the country as a 'safe harbor' for regionally-focused terrorist groups.

FGN36 US-ISIS-REWARD US doubles bounty on new ISIS chief to USD 10 million Washington: The United States has doubled the bounty to USD 10 million for information leading to the capture of the Islamic State's new leader Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahma al-Mawla.

FGN18 UN-US-PAK-REAX US report on Pak terror safe haven: UN chief expects all members to abide by UNSC resolutions United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects all member states to 'live up' to their obligations under the relevant Security Council resolutions, his spokesperson has said, after a US report noted that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists as it did not take actions against JeM founder Masood Azhar.

FGN13 UK-SINO-INDIA UK PM terms Sino-India standoff ‘very serious, worrying situation’; calls for dialogue London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as “a very serious and worrying situation” which the UK is closely monitoring.

FGN22 US-LD NEPAL Nepal, US discuss economic cooperation, COVID-19 Washington/Kathmandu: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali have reviewed their bilateral ties, including the ongoing cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN8 US-USIBC Trump's restrictive policy on immigration will be detrimental to US economy: USIBC Washington: The temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas by President Donald Trump along with other restrictive policies on immigration is detrimental to the United States and its economy, president of a top American business advocacy group has said. FGN38 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-WORKERS Singapore hopes to clear 70-80% foreign workers of COVID-19 next month Singapore: About 70 to 80 per cent of foreign workers, including Indian nationals, staying in dormitories in Singapore are expected to be cleared of COVID-19 by the end of July, a senior minister said on Thursday.

FGN33 PAK-LOCUST Pakistan plans to convert locust swarms into fertilisers Islamabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Pakistan has plans to convert locust swarms into fertilisers to tackle the massive pest invasion after it destroyed crops and vegetation on vast tracts of lands, which according to some reports poses a bigger threat to the country’s economy than the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN24 SINGAPORE-GOH-RETIREMENT Singapore's former PM Goh retires from politics Singapore: Singapore's former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong on Thursday announced that he is retiring from politics and will not run in the upcoming general elections, after having served as a parliament member for over 40 years.

FGN7 US-TAJ MAHAL Like Taj Mahal in India, foreigners should pay more to enter US national parks: Senator Washington: An influential US Senator has moved a legislation seeking to charge an additional fee between USD 16 and USD 25 from foreign nationals visiting the country’s national parks, arguing India does the same for monuments like the Taj Mahal. PTI PMS PMS PMS