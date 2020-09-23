Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN33 UN-G4-MINISTERS G4 nations call for 'decisive push' for long-delayed UNSC reforms New York: The G-4 nations of India, Germany, Brazil and Japan on Wednesday called for a 'decisive push' for the long-delayed reforms of the UN Security Council. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 CHINA-VIRUS-FOREIGNERS China to allow foreigners with valid permits to return from Sep 28 Beijing: China on Wednesday lifted its ban on valid visas imposed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that foreign nationals holding Chinese residence permits in three categories are allowed to enter the country from September 28 without obtaining new visas. By K J M Varma FGN27 ISRAEL-INDIAN-SOLDIERS Tributes paid to Indian soldiers who liberated Israeli city of Haifa Haifa: The Indian embassy here on Wednesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers who liberated the northern Israeli coastal city of Hafia from the Ottomans over a century ago by displaying a picture of them marching into the city on its social media handles. By Harinder Mishra FGN23 NEPAL-CHINA-PROTESTS Nepalese stage protests against China's land encroachment: reports Kathmandu: A civil society group in Nepal has launched protests against China for allegedly constructing buildings on the country's territory in Humla district, according to media reports on Wednesday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN20 NEPAL-INDIA-WEBSITE India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector Kathmandu: India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to provide information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nation's education sector, the Indian embassy here said. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN15 US-TRUMP-HARRIS Kamala Harris 'grossly incompetent'; surprised after she was chosen vice president nominee: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has termed Senator Kamala Harris as 'grossly incompetent,' saying he was surprised when his Democratic rival Joe Biden picked her as his running mate in the November 3 presidential election. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 CHINA-US-FIGHTERJETS China trails US in development of sixth-generation aircraft: Report Beijing: China, which in recent years tried to catch up with the US in the design and production of new generation warplanes, is trailing the American air force in the development of the sixth-generation fighter jets by several years, according to a media report. By K J M Varma FGN11 US-PAKISTANI-ARREST Pakistani-American arrested for illegally exporting computer equipment to Pak’s atomic body Washington: A 65-year-old Pakistani-American has been arrested for allegedly exporting high-performance computer equipment and software application solutions from the US to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission without necessary government approval, according to federal prosecutors. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 TRUMP-US-WEAPONS US has most powerful weapons ever produced: Trump Washington: The US has the most powerful weapons ever produced and is the envy of the world, President Donald Trump has said, hoping that he will never have to use them, as he vowed to keep America out of 'endless, ridiculous and stupid' foreign wars. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 VIRUS-TRUMP-CHINA It's 'China virus', not coronavirus which sounds like 'beautiful place' in Italy: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has hit out at China for not stopping the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally, as he yet again used the term 'China virus' and urged his supporters not to call it coronavirus, saying the name sounds like a 'beautiful place' in Italy. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 UN-INDIA-ECONOMY Amid COVID-19 impact, Indian economy forecast to contract 5.4% in 2020: UN United Nations: Impacted by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's economy is forecast to contract by 5.9 per cent in 2020, the UN has said in a report, warning that while growth will rebound next year, the contraction is likely to translate into a permanent income loss. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 UN-INDIA-TURKEY-KASHMIR Turkish President Erdogan's remarks on J&K at UNGA 'completely unacceptable': India United Nations: India has termed as 'completely unacceptable' references to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his address to the high-level debate at the UN General Assembly, saying Ankara should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 US-BIDEN-INDIA India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Biden Washington: Asserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said the two nations can undeniably shape the region for a much better future. By Lalit K Jha PTI RS RS RS