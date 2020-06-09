Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN31: NEPAL-PARLIAMENT-MAP Kathmandu: Nepal's Parliament on Tuesday started discussions on a Constitution amendment bill to change the country's political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory, amidst a border row with India.

FGN35: UK-STATUES-REVIEW London: London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday announced a new commission to review all the statues across the UK capital to ensure all the city's landmarks 'suitably reflect its diversity'.

FGN34: PAK-CRASH-COCKPIT Lahore/Karachi: Pakistani authorities on Tuesday retrieved the landing gear and parts of the cockpit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that crashed in a residential area in Karachi last month.

FGN33: VIRUS-CHINA Beijing: China reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including 21 asymptomatic infections, while Beijing city discharged its last locally transmitted COVID-19 patient after treatment, health officials said on Tuesday.

FGN26: LANKA-POLLS Colombo: Sri Lanka's election commission on Tuesday took the first step towards holding the twice-postponed parliamentary election with the issuance of the gazette indicating preferential numbers of the candidates and the designated polling stations.

FGN32: VIRUS-SINGAPORE-MINISTER Singapore: Singaporeans have to be 'realistic' and prepare themselves for 'more challenging times' as the coronavirus is not likely to go away soon, a senior minister said on Tuesday, urging people to stay 'disciplined and vigilant' in the fight against COVID-19.

FGN19: UK-MINISTERS-RACISM London: Two of Britain’s senior-most ministers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel, have spoken out against racism as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed his most diverse Cabinet in British history in the latest call for restraint among anti-racism protesters.

FGN21: US-FLOYD-2NDLD MOURNING Houston: Over 5,000 mourners from across the US, wearing face masks and gloves, lined up outside a church here to pay their final respects to African-American George Floyd, whose custodial killing stoked widespread protests in America and other countries over racial injustice.

FGN22: VIRUS-PAK-SC Islamabad: With two judges of the Pakistan Supreme Court testing positive for the coronavirus, the apex court has asked the government to take the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country seriously and come up with a uniform national legislation to contain the spread of the disease.

FGN14: VIRUS-UN-LD LEADERS United Nations: For the first time in 75 years, world leaders will not travel to New York for the annual UN General Assembly session in September this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the President of the UN General Assembly has announced.

FGN15: US-GANDHI-STATUE-LD TRUMP Washington: The defacement of Mahatma Gandhi's statue here was a 'disgrace”, US President Donald Trump has said, days after it was vandalised by unknown miscreants with graffiti and spray painting during the nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.

FGN17: VIRUS-PAK Islamabad: Pakistan has recorded over 100 deaths in a single day for the first time due to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.

FGN18: UN-REFORMS-PREZ United Nations: The Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on the UN Security Council reforms faced difficulties because many deliberations are 'tough' and the process has been slowed as in-person meetings cannot be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has said.

FGN9: US-TRUMP-POLICE Washington: US President Donald Trump has ruled out defunding or dismantling the police departments in the American cities, saying members of the force risk their own lives to protect others. PTI SCY