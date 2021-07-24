Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN15 CHINA-XI-TIBET-MILITARY Xi meets top military officials in Lhasa; highlights lasting stability and prosperity in Tibet Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet during a meeting with top military officials in Lhasa, the state media reported on Saturday, a day after he made a previously unannounced visit to the strategically important region, including to Nyingchi, a town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

FGN18 UK-LD SHRINGLA Good progress on UK-India roadmap to closer ties: Shringla London: The UK-India dialogue on the roadmap towards accelerated talks on a free trade agreement (FTA), with an interim agreement factored in, is 'going well' and will see 'good progress' in the coming months, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

FGN17 PAK-SHARIF-MEETING Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif faces flak for meeting Afghan NSA Mohib in UK Islamabad: Several Pakistani ministers on Saturday lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for meeting Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in London, saying the PML-N supremo was a “close friend” of every enemy of Pakistan.

FGN13 PAK-KASHMIR-OPPOSITION Imran Khan deviating from Pak's 'historical, constitutional' position on Kashmir: Shehbaz Sharif Islamabad: Pakistan's Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks that Islamabad would let the people of Kashmir decide if they want to join Pakistan or become an 'independent state', saying he was deviating from the country's 'historical and constitutional position' by proposing a second referendum other than the one mandated by the UN.

FGN5 PEGASUS-US-LD INDIA Use of spying technology against civil society, regime critics, journalists always concerning: US on Pegasus issue Washington: The US has said it is against the use of spying technology on civil society, regime critics and journalists through 'extrajudicial means', even as it maintained that it has no particular insight into the Pegasus snooping case in India.

FGN12 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-NSO Millions sleep well at night, walk safely on streets due to technologies like Pegasus: NSO Jerusalem: Amidst the raging controversy over its surveillance software Pegasus, Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group has defended itself by saying that millions of people around the world sleep well at night and walk in the streets safely due to such technologies available with intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

FGN7 US-BLINKEN-RIGHTS-INDIA Blinken to raise human rights with Indian officials during visit to New Delhi Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise issues of human rights and democracy with Indian officials during his first visit to New Delhi as the two nations have more values in common on those fronts than otherwise, according to a senior US official.

FGN11 PAK-AFGHAN-TROOPS Pak deploys regular troops at forward areas along Afghan border as tensions increase: report Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed regular troops at forward positions along the Afghan border due to the fluid security situation in the neighbouring war-torn country in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops, a media report said on Saturday.

FGN9 UN-AFGHAN-TALIBAN ISIL-K leaders hope to attract intransigent Taliban, other militants who reject US-Taliban peace deal: UN report United Nations: Leaders of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan are looking to attract Taliban and other militants who reject the peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban, according to a UN Security Council report, which voiced concern over the fragile security situation in the war-ravaged country with a risk of further deterioration.

FGN8 UK-SHRINGLA FS Shringla meets British counterpart, reviews 2030 roadmap to India-UK FTA London: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met his British counterpart Lord Tariq Ahmad and held a comprehensive review of the UK-India cooperation in multilateral fora and on global issues and the implementation of Roadmap 2030, a 10-year plan that was unveiled in May for bilateral partnership on the road to a free trade agreement (FTA). PTI PMS PMS