Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN17 NEPAL-INDIA-DIPLOMAT Indian ambassador in self-isolation after meeting Nepal minister who tested COVID-19 positive Kathmandu: India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been staying in self isolation after he met Nepal's Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, an Indian official said on Sunday. By Shirish B Pradhan UK to begin trials to test if anti-TB BCG vaccine works against COVID-19 London: Scientists in the UK will begin recruiting frontline healthcare workers to test if an old vaccine used to combat tuberculosis (TB), the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin or BCG jab, can be repurposed to help boost immunity against the novel coronavirus as well. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 VIRUS-UK-LD TIPPINGPOINT UK running into COVID-19 headwind, warns chief medic ahead of new rules London: One of the UK’s senior-most government medical advisers on Sunday warned that the country was running into a headwind with the number of coronavirus infections at a “tipping point” similar to the one back in March, when Britain went into a national lockdown. By Aditi Khanna FGN14 PAK-PDM-MARYAM In rare public appearance, Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally in Karachi on October 18 Karachi: In a rare public appearance, Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will address the grand anti-government rally on October 18 here organised by the alliance formed by the opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

FGN7 PAK-HINDU-TEMPLE Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan Islamabad: A Hindu temple has been vandalised by a person in Pakistan's southeast Sindh province, according to the police. By Sajjad Hussain FGN2US-TRUMP-HEALTH Trump no longer considered transmission risk to others, says his doctor Washington: US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease By Lalit K Jha