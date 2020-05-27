Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN38 TRUMP-2NDLD SINOINDIA Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff Washington: In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to 'mediate or arbitrate' the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was 'ready, willing and able' to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.

FGN24 CHINA-LD INDIA China says situation at India border 'overall stable and controllable' Beijing: China on Wednesday said that the situation at the border with India is 'overall stable and controllable,' and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation. By K J M Varma FGN42 TRUMP-TWITTER-LDALL WARNING Twitter labels Trump tweets with fact checks for 1st time, prez threatens to close down social media Washington: For the first time, Twitter put a warning label under two posts by Donald Trump, prompting the US president to accuse the it of 'interfering' in the presidential election and even threatened to close down the social media platforms. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 HK-BILL-LD PROTESTERS Protesters mass in Hong Kong as anthem law is debated Hong Kong: Thousands of protesters shouted pro-democracy slogans and insults at police in Hong Kong on Wednesday as lawmakers debated a bill criminalising abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city.

FGN29 VIRUS-UK-PM-AIDE Revolt brews over UK PM aide’s lockdown drive, police probe breach London: As many as 39 MPs from within British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own Conservative Party are in a rebellion mode on Wednesday, demanding the removal of the premier's top aide, Dominic Cummings, as the row surrounding his 400-km drive at the height of the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown refuses to die down.

FGN25 PAK-CRASH-RECORDER Pak air crash: Cockpit voice recorder of crashed airplane yet to be recovered Karachi: The cockpit voice recorder of the crashed Pakistani airplane is yet to be recovered, six days after the aircraft plunged into a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport, killing 97 people on board, according to media reports on Wednesday.

FGN17 VIRUS-PAK Pak registers 1,446 new coronavirus cases; total count crosses 59,000-mark Islamabad: Pakistan registered 1,446 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 59,151, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

FGN9 VIRUS-CHINA China reports 28 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan Beijing: China has reported one new confirmed coronavirus case and 28 asymptomatic infections, majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on Wednesday. PTI FGN37 VIRUS-PAK-INDIA-CITIZENS 176 Pakistanis return home from India via Wagah Border amidst travel ban Lahore: A group of 176 Pakistani nationals, including women and children, stranded in India due to the coronavirus-induced global travel restrictions returned home via the Wagah Border on Wednesday, officials said. By M Zulqernain FGN36 VIRUS-NEPAL Nepal reports highest single-day spike of 114 coronavirus cases, tally crosses 850-mark By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu:Nepal on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases with 114 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 886 in the Himalayan nation, the health ministry said. PTI NSA