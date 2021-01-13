Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN34 PAK-JUD Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed's two close aides to over 15 years in jail in terror financing case Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed down more than 15 years jail term each to two close aides of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, including the outfit's media face Yahya Mujahid, in a terror financing case.

FGN25 US-HOUSE-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US House passes resolution asking Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office Washington: The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, which is rushing ahead towards impeaching Donald Trump over the unprecedented Capitol Hill attack, has passed a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. FGN38 UK-MALLYA Vijay Mallya denied permission to appeal in UK bankruptcy case London: Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was on Wednesday denied permission to appeal against a UK High Court order refusing to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), in their pursuit of debt related to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

FGN40 AFGHAN-DOVAL Doval meets Afghan leadership; discusses issues of mutual interest, counter-terrorism co-op Kabul: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who arrived here on a two-day unannounced visit, on Wednesday met the top Afghan leadership and discussed issues of strategic mutual interest as well as on synchronising efforts to combat terrorism and build the peace process.

FGN36 LANKA-LAWMAKER-LD ACQUITTAL Lanka court acquits child soldier-turned-lawmaker in ethnic Tamil leader's murder case Colombo: A former LTTE child soldier-turned-politician was acquitted by a court in Sri Lanka on Wednesday in the 2005 murder case of a senior ethnic Tamil lawmaker at the height of the country's bloody civil war.

FGN27 CANADA-CABINET-BAINS Canadian PM Trudeau shuffles Cabinet after Indian-origin Sikh minister steps down Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a former astronaut his new foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, sparked by the sudden resignation of high-profile Indian-origin Canadian Sikh minister Navdeep Bains.

FGN20 US-CHINA-INDIA A strong India would act as 'counterbalance' to China, says declassified WH doc Washington: Asserting that India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China, the outgoing Trump administration in a declassified document has said that a strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a 'counterbalance' to China in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

FGN19 US-CONGRESSMEN-THREATS-KHANNA Congressmen, who voted for certification of elections, are facing threats: Ro Khanna Washington: US lawmakers who voted for the certification of the November 3 presidential election to confirm the victory of Joe Biden as the next president are facing violent threats, including death threats, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said. FGN29 PAK-IMRAN-CORRUPTION Imran Khan demands full transparency after UK-based firm alleges corruption by some Pakistanis Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded complete transparency from a UK-based asset recovery firm over corruption by Pakistan's elite after the company's owner claimed that it had evidence of money laundering by some Pakistanis.

FGN9 US-RIOTS-LD MILITARY In a rare joint memo, top US military leaders remind troops of duty to defend Constitution Washington: In a rare move, US military's top leaders have issued a joint statement reminding all service members of their duty to uphold the Constitution, asserting that the right to free speech gives no one the right to resort to violence.

FGN6 US-RIOTS-FBI FBI has opened more than 160 investigations against Capitol Hill rioters: Officials Washington: The FBI has opened more than 160 investigations against the January 6 Capitol Hill rioters, officials said here, and asserted this is just the tip of the iceberg. PTI TEAM NSA