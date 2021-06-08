Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 WB-WORLD-ECONOMY Global economy expected to expand 5.6 per cent in 2021, says World Bank Washington: The global economy is expected to expand 5.6 per cent in 2021, the fastest post-recession pace in 80 years, largely on strong rebounds from a few major economies, the World Bank said on Tuesday, noting that despite the recovery, global output will be about two per cent below pre-pandemic projections by the end of this year. Lalit K Jha FGN30 WB-INDIA-GDP World Bank projects India to grow at 8.3 per cent in 2021 Washington: The World Bank on Tuesday projected India's economy to grow at 8.3 per cent in 2021 and 7.5 per cent in 2022, even as its recovery is being hampered by an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19, the largest outbreak in the world since the beginning of the deadly pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 UN-INDIA-ECOSOC-ELECTION India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term United Nations: India has been elected to the Economic and Social Council, one of the six main organs of the United Nations, for the 2022-24 term. Yoshita Singh FGN2 US-BIDEN-VISIT G-7, NATO meetings part of Joe Biden's maiden official overseas visit Washington: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to leave on his maiden official overseas trip during which he will hold discussions with top global leaders, including at the G-7 summit in the UK and the NATO meetings, on issues such as the impact of COVID-19, security challenges and drawdown of forces from Afghanistan, a top official said. By Lalit K Jha FGN1 US-NSA-COVID ORIGIN US to continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming on COVID-19: Sullivan Washington: The United States in coordination with the international community will continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming with information on the origins of COVID-19, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN35 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN UK lockdown end may be delayed beyond June 21: Report London: The UK government is said to be weighing up a delay of around a fortnight beyond the June 21 timeline set for the final stage of a roadmap to end all legal lockdown restrictions, amid a continuing rise in the cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in parts of the country. Aditi Khanna FGN27 INTERNET-3RDLD DISRUPTION Global hosting outage crashes UK government site London: Several major websites across the world, including the UK government's Gov.Uk website, crashed for some time on Tuesday due to an outage at global website hosting service Fastly.Aditi Khanna FGN20 PAK-TRAIN-ACCIDENT-LD TOLL Death toll rises to 65 in Pakistan’s deadly train accident: Official Karachi: The death toll in Monday's train collision in Pakistan's Sindh province rose to 65 on Tuesday, according to an official, even as the Opposition parties demanded an immediate probe into the reasons for one of the country's worst train accidents.

FGN14 SAFRICA-GANDHI-TRAIN-COMMEMORATION Mahatma Gandhi’s train ejection commemorated in South Africa Johannesburg: Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s ejection from a train in South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg in 1893, various speakers from across the world discussed the relevance of the messages of India’s Father of the Nation for the world today. Fakir Hassen RUP RUP