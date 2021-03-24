Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 BANGLA-INDIA Connectivity, commerce to figure prominently during Hasina-Modi summit Dhaka: Connectivity and commerce along with water management, security and border management will figure prominently during the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina here this week, a media report said on Wednesday.

FGN8US-ADMIRAL-INDIA-CHINA Mistrust between China, India at all-time high, says US admiral Washington: While the US-India military relationship is at its best level in years, the mistrust between China and India is at an all-time high, a top US admiral has said and alleged that Beijing's lack of transparency and duplicitous actions in the Indian Ocean region threaten stability and security there. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-EMPLOYMENT AUTHORISATION-LAWSUIT Lawsuit filed against delay in processing of EADs for spouses of H1B and L1 visas Washington: A top American association of immigration lawyers has filed a class action lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for extraordinary delays in processing employment authorisation documents (EADs) of spouses of foreign workers in the country on H-1B and L1 visas, a significantly large number of whom are technology professionals from India. By Lalit K Jha FGN38 PAK-MARYAM Pak court grants pre-arrest bail to PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz in illegal land acquisition case Lahore: A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an illegal land acquisition case till April 12. By M Zulqernain FGN37 LANKA-UNHRC UN begins monitoring Sri Lanka after adverse resolution at rights body: Report Colombo:The critical resolution against Sri Lanka's human rights policies which was adopted by the UNHRC will take immediate effect with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights beginning the process to closely monitor the country, according to a media report on Wednesday.

FGN32 ISRAEL-LD ELECTIONS Prime Minister Netanyahu falls short of majority amid vote count in Israeli elections Jerusalem: The future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm of Israeli politics looked 'uncertain' on Wednesday after nearly 90 per cent of votes counted, raising the possibility of a continued political impasse and even an unprecedented fifth election. By Harinder Mishra FGN11 US-INDIA-HOMELAND DIALOGUE India, US agree to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue Washington: The Biden administration has announced the re-establishment of the Homeland Security Dialogue with India that was discontinued by the previous Trump dispensation. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 US-JAPAN-SKOREA-TALKS US to hold trilateral NSA-level talks with Japan, S Korea on North Korea next week Washington: The US plans to hold the NSA-level trilateral talks with Japan and South Korea next week on issues related to North Korea, making them among the most senior foreign officials to visit Washington since the start of the Biden presidency, officials here have said. By Lalit K Jha FGN 21: India's donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan lauded United Nations: India's donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan has been lauded by top UN officials and diplomats from Kabul, as the war-torn country undertakes a vaccination campaign to combat the deadly virus. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 US-SENATE-MURTHY Senate confirms Dr Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General Washington: Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy has been confirmed by the Senate as President Joe Biden's surgeon general, a role in which his top priority would be responding to the coronavirus pandemic that has severely hit the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 US-AFGHAN NSA-TALIBAN Yet to see a change in Taliban's posture: Afghan NSA Washington: The Afghan negotiating team has not seen any change in the Taliban's posture, which does not seem to be much different from when they were in power pre-9/11, Afghanistan's National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has said. By Lalit K Jha