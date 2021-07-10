Following are the top foreign stories at 20 00 hours

FGN28 GEORGIA-LD JAISHANKAR India, Georgia agree to work jointly to strengthen their ties during EAM Jaishankar's visit Tbilisi (Georgia): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday invited Georgian companies to invest in India, as he called on the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and held comprehensive discussions on boosting bilateral relations and working together to strengthen investment and trade ties.

FGN24 JAISHANKAR-GEORGIA-RELICS Jaishankar formally hands over relics of 17th century Georgian Queen St. Ketevan to Georgia Tbilisi (Georgia): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday attended the formal handing over ceremony of the holy relics of 17th century Queen St Ketevan to Georgia, nearly 16 years after they were found in Goa, describing such historical objects as a 'bridge of faith' between the two countries.

FGN22 BANGLA-FIRE-ARREST Bangladesh factory fire: 8 arrested, including owner, after blaze kills 52 Dhaka: Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested eight people, including the owner of a factory and his sons, in connection with the fire in their food processing unit which killed at least 52 people, according to media reports.

FGN18 CHINA-AFGHAN-TALIBAN Afghan Taliban says it sees China as a 'friend', promises not to host Uyghur militants from Xinjiang: Report Beijing: The Taliban has said it sees China as a 'friend' of Afghanistan and assured Beijing that it would not host Uyghur Islamic militants from the volatile Xinjiang province, which is a major worry for the Chinese government, according to a media report. By K J M Varma FGN20 VIRUS-UK Delta variant cases mark 32% weekly increase in UK, vaccine protection high London: UK health officials said the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues as the dominant strain of coronavirus and marked a sharp increase in the UK with 54,268 more cases logged on Friday, which marks a 32 per cent increase over the previous week. By Aditi Khanna FGN14 US-INDIA-GARCETTI-LD ENVOY Honoured to accept nomination to serve as US ambassador to India: LA Mayor Garcetti Washington: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, nominated by US President Joe Biden as the country's ambassador to India, has said that he is honoured to accept the nomination and will bring the same energy, commitment and love with which he served the sprawling city to his new role in the world's largest democracy. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 UN-INDIA-SYRIA Committed to Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process: India at UN United Nations Expressing concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, India has said it is committed to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process to bring long-term security and stability in the conflict-ridden country.

FGN6 US-AFGHAN Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led peace process imp for enduring peace: US State Dept Washington: The US has said that regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is important for an enduring peace, stressing that Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region have a real stake in the war-torn nation's future. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 VIRUS-US-NEPAL-BHUTAN US sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal, 500,000 to Bhutan: WH Washington: The US is sending 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and another 500,000 to Bhutan, the White House has said, asserting that its donations around the world are without any strings attached. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-BIDEN-PUTN-RANSOMWARE Biden warns Putin on ransomware attack from Russia Washington:US President Joe Biden has warned Russia of consequences for the ransomware attacks emanating from the country, underscoring the need for Moscow to take action against groups engaged in the crime. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 SINGAPORE-VIRUS-STUDY One in 10 COVID-19 patients had persistent symptoms in Singapore: Study Singapore: One in 10 recovered COVID-19 patients in Singapore had persistent symptoms six months after their initial infection, a study led by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has found. By Gurdip Singh FGN13 US-INDIAN-SPACE Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Shirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft Houston: Sirisha Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, is set to become the third Indian-origin woman to head to space when she flies as part of Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight test on Sunday.

FGN7 US-BIDEN-LD BUSINESSES Biden signs executive order promoting competition among companies to lower prices, increase wages Washington: Asserting that capitalism without competition has no meaning, US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at promoting competition among companies to lower prices and increase wages. By Lalit K Jha IND