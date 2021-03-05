Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN19 CHINA-DEFENCE-LDALL BUDGET China hikes defence budget to USD 209 billion, over 3 times that of India Beijing: China on Friday hiked its defence budget for the first time to more than USD 200 billion, over three times higher than that of India, maintaining a single-digit growth for the sixth consecutive year with a 6.8 per cent increase in 2021. By K J M Varma FGN31 CHINA-2NDLD ECONOMY China sets over 6 per cent GDP target in 2021 as economy in rebound mode Beijing: China, which was the first to be hit by the COVID-19 and the earliest to recover from the lockdown effects, on Friday fixed a GDP target of over six per cent in 2021, optimistic of an economic recovery after last year’s 2.3 per cent growth, its weakest in decades. By K J M Varma FGN21 US-BIDEN-LD INDIAN AMERICANS Indian-Americans taking over US, says President Biden as they keep getting key positions Washington: Indian-Americans are 'taking over the country', US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, referring to the large number of 'incredible' professionals from the community holding key positions in his administration. By Lalit K Jha FGN34 US-BIDEN-LD QUAD Biden looks forward to engaging with Quad partners in Indo-Pacific ASAP Washington, Mar 5 (PTI) US President Joe Biden looks forward to engaging with his counterparts in Australia, India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region as soon as possible, according to a senior administration official. By Lalit K Jha FGN30 US-BIDEN-LD SWATI MOHAN Path to NASA started way back watching Star Trek as a child, Indian-American Swati Mohan tells Biden Washington: Dr. Swati Mohan, the Indian-American aerospace engineer, who played a pivotal role in the successful landing of NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, has told President Joe Biden that her path to the premier US space agency began when she watched the first episode of Star Trek as a child. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 US-LD KASHMIR US condemns terrorists who seek to infiltrate across LoC Washington: The US has condemned terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, calling on all the parties to reduce tensions along the frontiers by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments between the two countries. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 US-MYANMAR Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House Washington: The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is 'troubling' and the Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region. By Lalit K Jha FGN24 VIRUS-PAK-VACCINES Pak govt not planning to buy COVID-19 vaccines; to rely on herd immunity & donated jabs: official Islamabad: Pakistan is not planning to buy vaccines anytime soon as it aims to tackle the COVID-19 challenge through herd immunity and donated vaccines from friendly countries like China, authorities have said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN33 CHINA-ARCTIC-SEA-ROUTE China to push for building 'Polar Silk Road' in Arctic Ocean Beijing: As the ice-covered parts of the Arctic Ocean melt due to climate change, China has flagged its interest to take part in building 'Polar Silk Road', raising prospects for the emergence of a new sea route. By K J M Varma FGN35 PAK-ECP-IMRAN Pak election commission convenes meet to discuss PM Khan's allegations against it Islamabad: Pakistan's election commission has convened a crucial meeting on Friday after Prime Minister Imran Khan accused it of discrediting democracy and damaging the morality of the nation, according to media reports.

FGN22 UN-FOOD-WASTAGE Estimated 931 mn tonnes of food wasted globally in 2019; India’s share 68 mn: UN report United Nations: An estimated 931 million tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019, enough to circle the Earth seven times, according to a UN report which said that household food waste in India is about 68.7 million tonnes a year. By Yoshita Singh FGN41 PAK-IMRAN-MEET Pak PM Imran Khan to meet allies ahead of vote of confidence in Parliament By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of his allies on Friday to firm up his strategy, a day ahead of seeking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly following a key defeat in this week's closely-contested Senate elections.

FGN7 SINGAPORE-SIA-DATA BREACH About 580,000 frequent fliers' data breached, says Singapore Airlines Singapore, Mar 5 (PTI) Around 580,000 privilege fliers, KrisFlyer and PPS members, have been affected by a data breach, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has said. PTI MRJ