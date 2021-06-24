Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN18: CANADA-KANISHKA-TRIBUTE Ottawa: The horrific terrorist bombing of Air India flight AI 182 in 1985 has revealed to the world the 'heavy cost' that Khalistani terrorism could inflict on the humanity, the Indian envoy to Canada has said as he paid tributes to the 329 victims on the 36th anniversary of the 'Kanishka' tragedy.

FGN22: NEPAL-SC-POLITICS Kathmandu: Questioning the impartiality of President Bidya Devi Bhandari in the May 22 dissolution of the House of Representatives, lawyers representing petitioners against the move have argued that her actions make it clear that she didn’t want anybody except K P Sharma Oli as prime minister.

FGN19: CHINA-TIBET-TRAIN Beijing: China is all set to operationalise the first electric train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa with Nyingchi - a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.

FGN13: LANKA-PRISONERS-PARDON Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday released 93 prisoners, including 16 LTTE terror suspects held without charges, after they were pardoned by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

FGN12: US-LD H1B Washington: Some foreign guest workers in the US will be able to re-submit their applications for the H1-B visa, the most sought-after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals, if their petition was solely rejected because it was based on the initial registration period, according to a federal agency.

FGN11: SCO-DOVAL-PATRUSHEV-MEETING Moscow: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Tajikistan during which they discussed plans for the Russia-India interaction in the security sphere and cooperation among the security and law-enforcement agencies, according to a media report.

FGN17: PAK-BLAST-SAEED-PROBE Lahore: Pakistani authorities on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of the Punjab province and took into custody several suspects in connection with the explosion outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed here.

FGN7: SPAIN-MCAFEE-LD DEATH Madrid: John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

FGN6: UN-INDIA-CUBA-EMBARGO United Nations: India, along with 183 countries voted in favour of a General Assembly resolution that demanded ending the US economic blockade against Cuba, with New Delhi underlining that the continued existence of this embargo undermines multilateralism and the credibility of the UN itself.

FGN5: VIRUS-WHO-DELTA-VARIANT United Nations: The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is expected to become a “dominant lineage” if current trends continue, the WHO has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world. PTI SCY