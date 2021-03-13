Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN17 BANGLA-INDEPENDENCE-LEADERS Modi, Solih, Rajapaksa among world leaders to attend 50th anniv of Bangladesh independence Dhaka: Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives, are set to visit Bangladesh later this month to participate in the grand celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence from Pakistan. By Anisur Rahman FGN12 US-LD H1B-VISA Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime Washington: The Biden administration has said it is willing to reconsider the objections or adverse decisions to foreign workers on visas like H-1B, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, due to the three policy memos by the previous Trump regime which now have been rescinded. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 QUAD-US-CHINA-NSA Leaders of Quad discuss 'challenge' posed by China: US National Security Advisor Washington: Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan did discuss the 'challenge' posed by China during the first meeting of the Quad, and they made clear that none of them have any 'illusions' about Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 LANKA-EXTREMISM-ARREST Former Jamaat-e-Islami leader arrested in Sri Lanka for promoting Islamic extremism Colombo: A 60-year-old former leader of Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami has been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly promoting extremism in the country, police announced on Saturday.

FGN19 NEPAL-URANIUM-2NDLD SMUGGLING 4 held for possessing 2.5 kg of unprocessed uranium in Nepal; probably smuggled from India years ago Kathmandu: Four Nepalese nationals were arrested here on Saturday for possessing 2.5 kilogrammes of unprocessed uranium, with one of them claiming that her father-in-law 'brought' it from India where he worked in a uranium mine some 20 years ago, police said. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN3 US-AUSTIN-INDIA-VISIT US Def Sec Austin and Singh to discuss ways to operationalise major defence partnership: Pentagon Washington: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh next week in India and discuss ways to operationalise the major defence partnership that the two countries have, according to a top Pentagon official. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-NADELLA-ASIAN-AMERICANS Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans Washington: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination and violence in all forms. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 LANKA-RAJAPAKSAS-POLITICS Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya Rajpaksa Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has praised his brothers, saying that all three of them are firmly united and anyone trying to drive a wedge between them will not succeed.

