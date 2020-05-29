Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN43 CHINA-TRUMP-2NLD SINOINDIA China rejects Trump's offer to 'mediate' in Sino-India border standoff Beijing: China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to 'mediate' between India and China to end their border standoff, saying the two countries are capable of properly resolving their differences through dialogue and did not require the help of a 'third party.' By K J M Varma FGN22 US-INDIA-TRADE India, US could strike a 'smaller' trade deal in the coming weeks: Indian envoy Washington: India and the US could strike a “smaller” trade deal in the coming weeks, India's ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said while acknowledging that the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has been a 'bit of a setback' in moving ahead as the governments are focused on tackling the health crisis. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-TRUMP-MODI Trump says he likes 'great gentleman' PM Modi Washington: Reflecting upon his love and affection for India and the good rapport he has with its leader, US President Donald Trump has said that he likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed him a 'great gentleman'. By Lalit K Jha FGN34 US-TRUMP-TWITTER Twitter again flags Trump's tweet; says it violated rules about 'glorifying violence' Washington: A defiant Twitter on Friday flagged a fresh tweet from Donald Trump for violating its rules about 'glorifying violence', hours after the US president signed an executive order aimed at stripping social media giants like Twitter and Facebook of legal immunity for the content posted by third-party users.

FGN18 VIRUS-UN-GLOBAL-OUTPUT COVID-19 could cause USD 8.5 trillion loss in global output: UN Sec Gen United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause unimaginable devastation, usher in hunger and famine of historic proportions and lead to a loss of USD 8.5 trillion in global output -- the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression -- if nations did not respond with unity and solidarity. By Yoshita Singh FGN10 TRUMP-SOCIALMEDIA-LD ORDER Trump signs executive order targeting social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at stripping social media giants like Twitter and Facebook of legal immunity for the content posted by third-party users.By Lalit K Jha FGN41 UK-CHINA-LAW UK to extend visa rights for Hong Kong unless China ‘steps back’ London, May 29 (PTI) The UK government has said that it is open to extending the visa rights of British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders in Hong Kong to offer them a path to the country's citizenship unless China “steps back” from a new security law in the former British territory. By Aditi Khanna FGN40 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN UK's COVID-19 lockdown eases, England to allow groups of six to meet outdoors London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that groups of up to six people will be able to meet outdoors in England from next Monday, provided strict social distancing guidelines are followed, as part of steps towards easing the country's coronavirus lockdown.

FGN38 HK-CHINA-LAW-PROTEST Protest in Hong Kong over China move to pass security law Hong Kong: Dozens of people joined a protest in a mall in Hong Kong on Friday following a vote by China's ceremonial parliament to approve legislation that could severely restrict opposition political activity and civic activity in the Asian financial center.

FGN36 VIRUS-SINGAPORE S'pore to set 'travel bubbles' with countries where COVID-19 is under control; cases reach 33,860 Singapore: Singapore is planning to establish 'travel bubbles' with countries where coronavirus is under control, authorities said as the city-state on Friday reported 611 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories.

FGN35 VIRUS-UK-INDIAN-PROTEST Indian-origin doctor leads Downing Street silent protest London,: An Indian-origin doctor, who has crowdfunded more than 53,000 pounds towards a legal battle against the UK government over the lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, led a silent protest to Downing Street here to raise awareness over the issue.

FGN7 TRUMP-LD SINOINDIA PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: Trump Washington: Reiterating his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China, US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is not in a 'good mood' over the 'big conflict' between the two countries. PTI TEAM NSA