Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN3 US-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar arrives in New York New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here Sunday on his first visit to the US after India entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January this year and is expected to meet UN chief Antonio Guterres and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 VIRUS-PAK-LD IHC Indian High Commission rejects Pak media reports that claim an official's spouse tested positive for COVID Islamabad: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Monday clarified that an official's spouse, who was reported by the Pakistani media to have been tested positive for the coronavirus, has tested 'negative' for COVID on RT-PCR conducted on arrival here and in Lahore. By Sajjad Hussain FGN20 NEPAL-POLITICS Nepal’s Opposition files writ petition against Prez’s 'unconstitutional' House dissolution Kathmandu: Nepal’s Opposition alliance on Monday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the 'unconstitutional' dissolution of the House of Representatives by the President.

FGN28 CHINA-PAK-CPEC China defends contentious CPEC, says it is economic initiative and has not affected its stand on Kashmir issue Beijing: China on Monday again defended its controversial USD 60 billion CPEC project with Pakistan, disregarding India's protests as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying it is an economic initiative and has not affected its principled stand on the Kashmir issue. By K J M Varma FGN23 VIRUS-UK-DOGS New UK study indicates trained dogs could sniff out COVID-19 infections London: People who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 have a distinct odour that can be detected by trained dogs with a high degree of accuracy, according to new research in the UK. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-BREATHALYSER Singapore gives provisional nod to one-minute COVID breathalyser test Singapore: Singapore authorities on Monday provisionally approved a breath test developed by three graduates of the prestigious National University of Singapore (NUS) and a India-born Professor that can detect the highly-contagious COVID-19 infection within a minute.

FGN18 NEPAL-INDIAN-SCUFFLE 8 Indian traders injured in brawl with Nepali police along Indo-Nepal border: reports Kathmandu: Eight Indian traders have been injured in a scuffle with Nepali police personnel in Mahottari district along the Nepal-India border, according to media reports here on Monday. PTI MRJ MRJ