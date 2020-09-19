Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN13 CHINA-US-TIKTOK-REAX China protests US ban on TikTok, WeChat, warns counter measures Beijing: China on Saturday said it was resolutely opposed to the US’ move of blocking downloads of WeChat and TikTok apps and warned counter measures to protect the interest of Chinese companies. By K J M Varma FGN11 US-INDIA-INDOPACIFIC Concept of Indo-Pacific incorporated India into larger solution: US Washington: The concept of the Indo-Pacific has incorporated India into the larger solution and the Trump administration is developing new arrangements to coordinate with like-minded partners like the Quad countries, a top American diplomat has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-LD GINSBURG US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87 Washington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the history-making jurist, feminist icon and a champion of women's rights and social justice, has died of cancer at the age of 87. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 PAK-SHARIF-POLITICS Pak’s ex-PM Sharif mulling political comeback after year-long gap Islamabad: Pakistan’s deposed premier Nawaz Sharif is set to make a comeback in active politics following a year-long absence after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited him to virtually attend the Opposition-led multiparty conference aimed at launching a protest movement against the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN21 UK-LOCKDOWN COVID-19: London lockdown ‘likely’ amid second wave fears London: Another lockdown in London looks “increasingly likely” amid fears that the UK is heading towards a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN14 UNGA-MODI-ADDRESS PM Modi's twin addresses to UNGA will be truly significant as India enters Security Council: Amb Tirumurti New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level meeting to mark 75th anniversary of the United Nations and the General Debate next week and the vision he outlines will be truly significant, especially on the eve of India entering the Security Council, according to India’s envoy to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 US-TRUMP-GANDHI Protesters did not even spare statue of Gandhi: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the protesters, who went violent in the aftermath of the death of African-American George Floyd, did not spare even the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC, describing the demonstrators as a 'bunch of thugs'. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-TRUMP-TIKTOK Trump reaffirms commitment to data security, says decision on TikTok soon Washington, Sep 19 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has asserted that data security of Americans is of the highest importance to him and a decision on the future of Chinese video sharing application TikTok will be taken soon. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-APP-BAN US Security Advisor defends apps ban citing Chinese aggression Washington: US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has defended President Donald Trump's decision to ban Chinese social media applications TikTok and WeChat, saying the country has been 'incredibly aggressive' against its neighbouring countries, including India, and that data of Americans has to be protected. By Lalit K Jha PTI RS RS