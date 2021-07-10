Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN14 US-INDIA-GARCETTI-LD ENVOY Honoured to accept nomination to serve as US ambassador to India: LA Mayor Garcetti Washington: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, nominated by US President Joe Biden as the country's ambassador to India, has said that he is honoured to accept the nomination and will bring the same energy, commitment and love with which he served the sprawling city to his new role in the world's largest democracy. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 UN-INDIA-SYRIA Committed to Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process: India at UN United Nations Expressing concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, India has said it is committed to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process to bring long-term security and stability in the conflict-ridden country.

FGN16 GEORGIA-JAISHANKAR-ZALKALIANI India, Georgia agree to work jointly to further strengthen their ties during EAM Jaishankar's visit Tbilisi (Georgia): India and Georgia on Saturday agreed to work jointly to elevate their 'very excellent relationship' to a new level as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and discussed with him bilateral economic cooperation, trade and connectivity.

FGN6 US-AFGHAN Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led peace process imp for enduring peace: US State Dept Washington: The US has said that regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is important for an enduring peace, stressing that Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region have a real stake in the war-torn nation's future. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 VIRUS-US-NEPAL-BHUTAN US sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal, 500,000 to Bhutan: WH Washington: The US is sending 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and another 500,000 to Bhutan, the White House has said, asserting that its donations around the world are without any strings attached. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-BIDEN-PUTN-RANSOMWARE Biden warns Putin on ransomware attack from Russia Washington:US President Joe Biden has warned Russia of consequences for the ransomware attacks emanating from the country, underscoring the need for Moscow to take action against groups engaged in the crime. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 SINGAPORE-VIRUS-STUDY One in 10 COVID-19 patients had persistent symptoms in Singapore: Study Singapore: One in 10 recovered COVID-19 patients in Singapore had persistent symptoms six months after their initial infection, a study led by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has found. By Gurdip Singh FGN13 US-INDIAN-SPACE Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Shirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft Houston: Sirisha Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, is set to become the third Indian-origin woman to head to space when she flies as part of Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight test on Sunday.

FGN7 US-BIDEN-LD BUSINESSES Biden signs executive order promoting competition among companies to lower prices, increase wages Washington: Asserting that capitalism without competition has no meaning, US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at promoting competition among companies to lower prices and increase wages. By Lalit K Jha RUP RUP