Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER Armies of China, India agree to take steps to cool down situation: Chinese official Beijing: Top Chinese and Indian military commanders have arrived at a consensus on the 'outstanding issues' and agreed to take necessary measures to 'cool down' the situation at their borders, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN17 US-2NDLD H1B Trump suspends H-1B, other work visas till year end; Indian IT professionals to be hit Washington: In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, the Trump administration has suspended the most sought-after H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 US-H1B-LD REAX Corporates, lawmakers, rights bodies slam Trump admin's move to suspend H-1B, other work visas Washington: Top US lawmakers, corporates and human rights bodies working among the immigrant communities have slammed the Trump administration for suspending H-1B and other foreign work visas till December 31 to help millions of Americans hit by job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 VIRUS-CHINA China reports 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Beijing: China's health authority on Tuesday reported 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the capital Beijing where 249 virus affected people are undergoing treatment.

FGN21 US-BOLTON-TRUMP-INDIA Bolton says State Department defended India on Iranian oil import but Trump was not 'sympathetic' Washington: Former US national security advisor John Bolton has slammed the State Department for defending India's position on import of oil from Iran, while claiming at the same time that President Donald Trump had 'not been sympathetic' to New Delhi's case.

FGN22 VIRUS-PAK Pak records 105 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 3,695; total cases reach 185,034 Islamabad: The coronavirus pandemic turned grimmer in Pakistan with 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695, while the total cases of the deadly viral infection reached 185,034, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

FGN32 PAK-PIA-CRASH-REPORT PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last month was caused by the negligence of the cockpit crew and the air control tower and not due to any technical fault, according to a preliminary investigation report on the tragedy that killed 97 people onboard.

FGN33 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-POLLS Singapore premier calls for election amid global uncertainties and COVID-19 crisis Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he has decided to call for general elections to 'clear the decks' and give the new government a fresh five-year mandate, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the city-state’s economy.

FGN34 PAK-ZARDARI Former Pak president Zardari, others to be indicted in money laundering case on July 7 Islamabad: Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and others accused in a money laundering case will be indicted by the accountability court here on July 7.

FGN9 US-RANA 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Rana not a flight risk, his attorney tells US court Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is not a flight risk, his attorney has told a US court and proposed a USD1.5 million bond for his release.

FGN11 CHINA-SATELLITE China successfully launches last satellite for its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Beijing: China on Tuesday successfully launched the last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), touted to be a competitor to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the US, taking another step to becoming a major space power.

FGN7 US-VIRUS-CHINA Trump holds China responsible for coronavirus deaths, says WH Washington: US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 4.56 lakh people globally and over 1.22 lakh in the US, his spokesperson has said.

FGN10 US-H1B-SUNDER PICHAI Sunder Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation Washington: Google CEO Sunder Pichai has expressed disappointment over the proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend foreign work visas, including the H-1B, and said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. PTI TEAM NSA