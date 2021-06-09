Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN22: QATAR-JAISHANKAR Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar's National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation's support and solidarity in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN21: PAK-JOURNALIST Islamabad: A prominent Pakistani journalist, who was taken off air indefinitely for making hard-hitting remarks against the country's powerful military establishment in the wake of an attack on a fellow scribe, has apologised and said he had no intention to defame the Army.

FGN15: SINGAPORE-WOMAN-ISIS Singapore: A 34-year-old Singaporean housewife has been detained under the tough Internal Security Act (ISA) after an 'escalation' in her radical behaviour and persistently communicating online with overseas supporters of the Islamic State terror group.

FGN12: US-CHINA-SENATE-LD BILL Washington: The US Senate has passed a major legislative package aimed at improving the country’s economic competition with China and holding its Communist government accountable for predatory tactics.

FGN3: US-INDIANS-DISCRIMINATION-SURVEY Washington: Indian-Americans, who constitute the second-largest immigrant group in the US, regularly encounter discrimination and polarisation, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

FGN10: US-CHINA-LD BLINKEN Washington: China is the single nation that militarily, economically, diplomatically and politically has the ability to try to 'disturb' the rules-based order that America, its friends and allies strongly defend, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

FGN8: VIRUS-US-INDIA-VACCINES-LD LAWMAKERS Washington: India is a strategic ally of the US and it needs America's help in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, top lawmakers here have said, urging the Biden administration to share the extra vaccines with New Delhi.

FGN7: VIRUS-US-QUAD-LD VACCINES Washington: The commitment of the Quad nations to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccines to people in Southeast Asia by 2022 is still on track, despite the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, according to a top White House official. PTI SCY