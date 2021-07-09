Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN27 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN 'Legitimacy aspect' of who should rule Afghanistan should not be ignored: Jaishankar Moscow: Voicing concern at the spiralling violence in Afghanistan, India on Friday called for immediate reduction in bloodshed in the war-torn nation and underlined that the 'legitimacy aspect' of who should rule the country is of importance and should not be ignored. FGN26 BANGLA-2NDLD FIRE Fire at food factory kills 52 people in Bangladesh Dhaka: At least 52 people were killed and scores wounded as a massive fire overnight engulfed a multi-storied food and beverage factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital, officials said on Friday. By Anisur Rahman FGN25 VIRUS-UK-CHILDREN-STUDY COVID-19: Risk of severe illness, death in children very low, UK study finds London: The risk of severe illness and death from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is extremely low in children and teenagers, according to a new comprehensive analyses of public health data released on Friday by researchers in the UK. By Aditi Khanna FGN15 VIRUS-PAK Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Minister Islamabad: There are 'clear early signs' of a fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan due to poor compliance with the standard operating procedures and the spread of the Delta variant, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said on Friday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN11 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHAN US military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31: Biden Washington: America's nearly 20-year military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, President Joe Biden has announced, saying the US did not go to the war-torn country to 'nation-build.' By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-LD SPELLINGBEE Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American to win 2021 Spelling Bee; Indian-Americans come 2nd and 3rd Washington: Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy, has won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the prestigious competition. RUP RUP RUP