Following are the top foreign stories at 1700

FGN27 PAK-JADHAV Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan court to govt Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 UNSC-PAK-INDIA India thanks UNSC members for thwarting Pak attempt to get 2 Indians listed as terrorists United Nations: India has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistan's bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world body's sanctions committee as well as Islamabad's 'blatant attempt” to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 VIRUS-UN-WOMEN-LD POVERTY Female poverty rate in South Asia projected to rise due to COVID-19: UN United Nations: The female poverty rate in South Asia will increase in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more women than men in the 25-34 age group will be poorer in the next decade, according to new data released by the UN. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-PM Coronavirus is not the deadliest disease that can befall mankind: Singapore PM Singapore, Sep 3 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said the COVID-19 pandemic is a disaster on a global scale but it is not the deadliest disease that could befall mankind and that lessons learnt during this emergency must be documented for future epidemics. By Gurdip Singh FGN1 US-INDIA-SUPPLY CHAIN US urges India to enhance its position in global supply chain Washington: The United States has urged India to create an environment that will foster its position in the global supply chain and said that the country continues to face challenges on the market access front despite improvement in the ease of doing business. By Lalit K Jha PTI IND