Following are top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN12 PAK-INDIA-COTTON Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report Islamabad: Pakistan may allow cotton import from India through land route as prospects of gradual restoration of bilateral trade ties have brightened after the new ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, according to a media report on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN3 UN-INDIA-ISRAEL-PALESTINE Israel, Palestine must avoid unilateral action that could prejudice final status issues: India at UN United Nations: Reiterating that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine deserve, India has said this should be achieved through direct negotiations between both sides on final status issues and any unilateral action which could prejudice these issues must be avoided. Yoshita Singh FGN15 PAK-INDIAN-FISHERMEN Pakistan arrests 17 Indian fishermen Karachi: Pakistan has arrested 17 Indian fishermen and confiscated their three boats for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters.

FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-DEFENCE Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India Colombo: India on Sunday described Sri Lanka as 'Priority One' partner in the defence sphere and said the participation of its military aircraft in the 70th anniversary celebration of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the two militaries.

FGN7 US-VACCINE-2NDLD J&J US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Washington: The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose instead of two for emergency use, giving America its third jab to fight the pandemic that has claimed over half a million lives in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 VIRUS-CHINA-VACCINE China rolls out first one-jab COVID-19 vaccine: Report Beijing: China has given conditional approval for a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, touted to be a rival to Johnson & Johnson’s one-jab shot cleared by the US drug regulator on Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN5 VIRUS-UK-VACCINATION UK COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to over-60s in latest phase London: The UK's vaccination programme against COVID-19 enters a new phase on Sunday as the National Health Service (NHS) will begin contacting all over-60s to book their jabs at the nearest vaccination centre or with a general practitioner (GP) or pharmacy. By Aditi Khanna FGN9 MADAGASCAR-INDIA-CANCER Madagascar Prez inaugurates advanced digital cobalt therapy machine Bhabhatron-II donated by India New York: Underlining cooperation in the health sector, India has donated an advanced telecobalt machine for cancer treatment, developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, to the island nation of Madagascar. By Yoshita Singh. PTI MRJ