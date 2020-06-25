Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN18 UN-US-PAK-REAX US report on Pak terror safe haven: UN chief expects all members to abide by UNSC resolutions United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects all member states to 'live up' to their obligations under the relevant Security Council resolutions, his spokesperson has said, after a US report noted that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists as it did not take actions against JeM founder Masood Azhar. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 UK-SINO-INDIA UK PM terms Sino-India standoff ‘very serious, worrying situation’; calls for dialogue London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as “a very serious and worrying situation” which the UK is closely monitoring. By Aditi Khanna FGN8 US-USIBC Trump's restrictive policy on immigration will be detrimental to US economy: USIBC Washington: The temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas by President Donald Trump along with other restrictive policies on immigration is detrimental to the United States and its economy, president of a top American business advocacy group has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN24 SINGAPORE-GOH-RETIREMENT Singapore's former PM Goh retires from politics Singapore: Singapore's former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong on Thursday announced that he is retiring from politics and will not run in the upcoming general elections, after having served as a parliament member for over 40 years. By Gurdip Singh FGN22 US-LD NEPAL Nepal, US discuss economic cooperation, COVID-19 Washington/Kathmandu: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali have reviewed their bilateral ties, including the ongoing cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha and Shirish B Pradhan FGN7 US-TAJ MAHAL Like Taj Mahal in India, foreigners should pay more to enter US national parks: Senator Washington: An influential US Senator has moved a legislation seeking to charge an additional fee between USD 16 and USD 25 from foreign nationals visiting the country’s national parks, arguing India does the same for monuments like the Taj Mahal. By Lalit K Jha. PTI NSA