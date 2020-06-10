Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN28 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH China, India taking steps to 'ease' situation along borders: Chinese official Beijing: China said on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the 'positive consensus' reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at 'easing' the situation along the borders. By K J M Varma FGN35 LANKA-ELECTIONS Sri Lanka sets August 5 date for parliamentary polls Colombo: Sri Lanka's National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya announced on Wednesday that the twice-postponed parliamentary elections will be held on August 5.

FGN34 UK-POLICE-RACISM Stand up to racists, says Scotland Yard’s Indian-origin anti-terror chief London: Neil Basu, Scotland Yard’s Indian-origin Head of Counter-Terrorism Policing, issued a personalised message on Wednesday, calling on his police colleagues across the UK to stand up to racists amidst protests against the killing of George Floyd in the US. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 SWEDEN-PALME-MURDER-LD PROBE Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme Stockholm: Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm, saying that decision was made because the main suspect died in 2000.

FGN29 VIRUS-PAK-WHO Pak says following 'holistic' strategy to combat COVID-19, rules out adopting WHO recommendation Islamabad: Pakistan's top health official on Wednesday asserted that the government is following a 'holistic' strategy to deal with the COVID-19 threat as he ruled out adopting the WHO's recommendation of implementing a two-week strict lockdown, intermittently, to stem the exponential spike in the coronavirus cases. By Sajjad Hussain FGN26 US-MICROSOFT-EMPLOYEES-NADELLA Over 200 Microsoft employees urge Nadella to cancel contracts with police Washington: Over 200 Microsoft employees have urged CEO Satya Nadella to cancel the company's contracts with the Seattle police department and other law enforcement agencies amid widespread calls in the US to defund the police following the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd, according to a media report.

FGN21 VIRUS-PAK Pak records highest single-day spike of 5,387 cases; WHO urges 'intermittent lockdown' Islamabad: Pakistan has registered its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 5,000 infections in the last 24 hours, a day after the World Health Organisation urged the government to follow an 'intermittent lockdown' policy to stem the spike in the disease.By Sajjad Hussain FGN20 UN-ELECTIONS UN member states to vote in allocated time slots in three crucial elections next week United Nations: In adherence to the social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 193 UN member states have been allotted different time slots to cast their ballots next week in the General Assembly Hall for three crucial elections, including the non-permanent members of the Security Council for which India is a candidate. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 US-FLOYD-LD BURIAL George Floyd laid to rest amidst call for racial justice in America Houston: Hundreds of teary-eyed mourners wearing face masks attended the solemn funeral service of George Floyd, whose custodial killing led to widespread protests in the US and other countries against police brutality and racial injustice.

FGN16 VIRUS-UN-POVERTY An additional 49 mln people may fall into extreme poverty this year due to COVID-19: UN chief United Nations: Nearly 49 million more people are likely to fall into extreme poverty this year due to the COVID-19 crisis and every percentage point drop in the global GDP would mean hundreds of thousands of additional children will have stunted growth, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned, calling on countries to act immediately to ensure global food security.

FGN15 UN-GUTERRES-RACISM UN chief calls for an end to 'plague of racism' United Nations: Acknowledging that racism also exists in the UN, its chief Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the “plague' of racial discrimination as he expressed shock at the “murderous act of police brutality” that killed African-American George Floyd and sparked global protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI TEAM NSA