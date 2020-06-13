Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN14: NEPAL-PARLIAMENT-MAP Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament's special session began on Saturday to discuss a key Constitution amendment bill tabled by the government to revise the country's political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India.

FGN6: US-MILITARY-SIKH-LD WOMAN Washington: Second Lieutenant Anmol Narang will create history by becoming the first observant Sikh to graduate from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point on Saturday.

FGN18: NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER Kathmandu: Nepal's border guarding force on Saturday released the Indian national who was detained for allegedly trying to snatch a weapon from one of their personnel during an altercation which sparked tension on the Indo-Nepal border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district, an official said.

FGN19: VIRUS-LD CHINA Beijing: Beijing has shut down several markets, including the largest Xinfadi wholesale food market, and locked down 11 residential communities near it after six new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to nine in the capital city in the last three days.

FGN15: VIRUS-EUROPE-INDIANS-REPATRIATION Helsinki/Tel Aviv: As many as 227 Indian nationals stranded in Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia have been flown back home under the third phase of the mega evacuation exercise Vande Bharat.

FGN3: US-BIDEN-INDIAN-DELEGATE Washington: Indian-American entrepreneur from Silicon Valley Ajay Jain Bhutoria has been elected as a delegate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the party’s national convention in August.

FGN17: VIRUS-SINGAPORE Singapore: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore surged past 40,000 on Saturday after 347 new infections were reported, including 345 foreign workers, the health ministry said.

FGN12: US-GABBARD-STUDENTS Washington: America’s first-ever Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has said that in this chaotic time, one can find certainty, strength and peace in Bhagavad Gita.

FGN20: VIRUS-QUEEN-BIRTHDAY London: The official birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated with a grand Trooping of the Colour event every year during the second weekend of June, was marked with a new low-key ceremony on Saturday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN9: PAK-CRASH-LD TEAM Lahore: The Pakistan government has formed a joint investigation team to step up the pace of the probe into last month's crash of a PIA aircraft in Karachi that killed 98 people.

FGN8: UN-INDIA-ETHOS United Nations: India's presence in the United Nations Security Council will help bring to the world its ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the country’s envoy to the global body has said, ahead of elections for the non-permanent seat of the powerful UN organ. PTI SCY