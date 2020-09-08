Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN25 LANKA-TANKER-FIRE Lankan Navy, Indian ships battling re-ignited fire on board oil tanker Colombo: Ships and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday battled to contain a re-ignited fire on board a giant oil tanker that went up in flames last week off Sri Lanka's eastern waters while carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India.

FGN24 US-INDIA-ISRAEL-LD COOPERATION India, Israel and US cooperating on digital leadership & innovation Washington: India, Israel and the US have earnestly begun trilateral cooperation on digital leadership and innovation, a top American official has said, asserting that it is right that the three countries play a key role in delivering the next generation 5G technology in a way that is 'open, interoperable, reliable and secure.' FGN14 CHINA-INDIAN-STUDENTS China asks Indian students to stay in touch with their Chinese colleges for info to return By K J M Varma Beijing, Sep 8 (PTI) China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to remain in touch with their respective colleges and follow instructions to protect their academic progress through online courses as foreign students are still not allowed to enter the country.

FGN15 AUS-CHINA-LD JOURNOS Last 2 Australian journalists flown out of China amid diplomatic standoff Melbourne: Two journalists from Australia working in China have been evacuated after they were questioned by Chinese police and were forced to seek refuge in Australian diplomatic missions in the communist nation amidst a diplomatic standoff between Canberra and Beijing.

FGN18 PAK-PARLIAMENT-BILLS-FATF Pak to hold NA, Senate sessions next week to get FATF bills passed Islamabad: Pakistan government has decided to hold a new session of the National Assembly and the Senate on September 14 and 15 respectively to pass important bills, including one related money laundering and terrorist financing, which was earlier rejected by the upper house of Parliament.

FGN2 US-TRUMP-HARRIS Kamala Harris will never be president: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has slammed the 'rhetoric' against the coronavirus vaccine by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris, who he said would 'never' be the president. PTI TEAM NSA NSA