Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN39 US-LD HONGKONG US not to stand idle while China 'swallows' Hong Kong: Pompeo Washington: The US has warned China that it will not stand idle while it 'swallows' Hong Kong into its 'authoritarian maw,' a day after Beijing imposed a 'draconian' national security law in the former British territory. By Lalit K Jha FGN32 AUS-DEFENCE-INDOPACIFIC Aus to invest 270 billion dollars to boost defence capabilities amid China's threat in Indo-Pacific Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said 270 billion Australian dollars will be invested to modernise the country's defence capabilities in the coming decade to maintain regional security and deter or respond to 'aggression' in the strategic Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscles in the region. By Natasha Chaku FGN26 VIRUS-BANGLA COVID-19: Bangladesh extends restriction measures till Aug 3 Dhaka: Bangladesh has extended restrictions imposed on public activities and movement across the country until August 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of positive cases rose to 1,45,483 and the death toll reached 1,847.

FGN15 US-INDIAN-AUTHOR-AWARD Kritika Pandey wins 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize New York: Kritika Pandey, the 29-year-old Indian author who won the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, has voiced her hope that the award would help 'more people trust their daughters and their dreams.” By Yoshita Singh FGN11 US-INDIA-TIKTOK Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps Washington: India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok, has been widely noted in the US, including by some prominent lawmakers, who have urged the American government to follow suit as it is believed that the short video-sharing app is a major security risk to the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-POMPEO-TALIBAN Taliban must live up to its commitments made in peace deal with US: Pompeo Washington: The Taliban must live up to its commitments made in the peace deal with the US and not attack American soldiers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has emphasised during a video conference with the insurgent leader, Mullah Baradar, on the Afghan reconciliation process. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UN-POVERTY-TIRUMURTI COVID-19 highlights 'urgent need' for focused policy action to protect vulnerable groups: Tirumurti United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened targets under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and highlights the “urgent need” for focused policy action to protect vulnerable populations and improve countries’ capacity to deal with similar events in the future, India's envoy to the UN has said. By Yoshita Singh PTI AMS