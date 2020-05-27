Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 CHINA-LD INDIA China says situation at India border 'overall stable and controllable' Beijing: China on Wednesday said that the situation at the border with India is 'overall stable and controllable,' and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation. By K J M Varma FGN16 TRUMP-TWITTER-3RDLD WARNING Twitter labels Trump tweets with a fact check for the first time Washington: For the first time, Twitter put a warning label under two posts by Donald Trump, prompting the US president to accuse the popular social media platform of 'interfering' in the presidential election scheduled in November. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 HK-BILL-LD PROTESTERS Protesters mass in Hong Kong as anthem law is debated Hong Kong: Thousands of protesters shouted pro-democracy slogans and insults at police in Hong Kong on Wednesday as lawmakers debated a bill criminalising abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city.

FGN29 VIRUS-UK-PM-AIDE Revolt brews over UK PM aide’s lockdown drive, police probe breach London: As many as 39 MPs from within British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own Conservative Party are in a rebellion mode on Wednesday, demanding the removal of the premier's top aide, Dominic Cummings, as the row surrounding his 400-km drive at the height of the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown refuses to die down.

FGN25 PAK-CRASH-RECORDER Pak air crash: Cockpit voice recorder of crashed airplane yet to be recovered Karachi: The cockpit voice recorder of the crashed Pakistani airplane is yet to be recovered, six days after the aircraft plunged into a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport, killing 97 people on board, according to media reports on Wednesday.

FGN17 VIRUS-PAK Pak registers 1,446 new coronavirus cases; total count crosses 59,000-mark Islamabad: Pakistan registered 1,446 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 59,151, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

FGN9 VIRUS-CHINA China reports 28 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan Beijing: China has reported one new confirmed coronavirus case and 28 asymptomatic infections, majority of them from COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on Wednesday. PTI NSA