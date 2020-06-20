Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN25 US-POMPEO-CHINA Pompeo tears into 'rogue actor' China for 'escalating' border tension with India Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised the Chinese Army for 'escalating' the border tension with India and militarising the strategic South China Sea as he described the ruling Communist Party of China as a 'rogue actor.' By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-MUMBAI-RANA-3RDLD ARREST Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's extradition request for role in Mumbai terror attack Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to the US prosecutors. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 SAFRICA-INDIA-UNSC S Africa reaffirms support for India and other members elected to UN Security Council Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated India, Kenya Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and pledged to work with them in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security. By Fakir Hassen FGN26 VIRUS-PAK Pakistan registers record single-day coronavirus deaths, cases cross 171,000-mark Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday reported 153 coronavirus deaths, the highest spike in a single-day in the country, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 171,000-mark, health officials said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN23 US-TRUMP-LD PAREKH Washington: :US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate leading Indian-American global venture capitalist Deven Parekh as a member of the Board of Directors of an independent agency of the government that provides financing for private development projects. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 US-INDIAN-SCIENTIST US Senate confirms Indian-American scientist as head of America’s top science funding body Washington: The US Senate has confirmed eminent Indian-American scientist Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan as the Director of the National Science Foundation, a top American body supporting fundamental research in non-medical fields of science and engineering.

FGN18 VIRUS-UNGA-PREZ-YOGA UNGA President underscores importance of yoga as people deal with increased anxiety due to COVID-19 United Nations: The holistic approach to health, well-being provided by the practice of yoga is critical now as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives, created loneliness and has led to increased anxiety, UN General Assembly President has said during the virtual commemoration of the 6th International Day of Yoga.

FGN16 US-INDIAN-MASKS-PROTESTORS Indian-American philanthropist to donate USD 1 mln worth of face masks to protestors in US Washington: On the occasion of Juneteenth, eminent Indian-American philanthropist and entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Khalsa has announced to donate face masks and protective shields worth USD 1 million to peaceful demonstrators across the US seeking protection from police brutality and demanding police reform after the death of African-American George Floyd. PTI TEAM NSA NSA