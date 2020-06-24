Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN30 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER Maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties: China Beijing: Asserting that China and India are 'important neighbours to each other', Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said maintaining peace and tranquility along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the parties and requires joint efforts. By K J M Varma FGN31 PAK-QURESHI-INDIA Qureshi accuses India of plotting attack on Pakistan to divert attention from dispute with China Islamabad: A day after Pakistan was asked to reduce its staff at its High Commission in New Delhi by half, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday accused India of plotting an attack on his country to divert its Opposition's attention from its border dispute with China.

FGN23 PAK-TEMPLE Foundation stone for Islamabad's first Hindu temple laid Islamabad: Pakistan has started the construction process of a Rs 10 crore Hindu temple -- the first in Islamabad.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN22 RUSSIA-RAJNATH-PARADE Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia Moscow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here.

FGN21 US-POLL-TRUMP-INDIANS US poll: Indian-American community to play key role in battleground states, says Trump supporter Washington: The Indian-American community is set to play a vital role in some of the key battleground states like Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania in the US presidential polls, according to a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 UAE-INDIANS-MURDER Indian couple murdered by Pakistani man in Dubai Dubai: An Indian businessman and his wife were brutally murdered by a Pakistani man inside their villa in Dubai during a break-in and robbery bid, according to a media report.

FGN19 US-INDIANS-DROWN Three Indian-origin family members found dead in backyard pool in US: Police New York: Three Indian-origin family members, including an 8-year-old girl, have been found dead in the backyard pool of their recently purchased home in New Jersey, police said.

FGN14 US-TRUMP-GREEN CARD Trump defends suspending Green Card applications till Dec 31 Washington: US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to suspend issuing of green cards till the end of the year, saying it was needed to give jobs to Americans. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 UK-INDIAN-ENGINEERS Five Indian-origin environment techies feature in UK's Top 50 Women in Engineering list London: The UK Atomic Energy Authority’s Chitra Srinivasan is among five Indian-origin engineers to be named among the UK’s Top 50 Women in Engineering for 2020. By Aditi Khanna FGN13 US-H1B-LAWMAKERS H-1B visa suspension will harm American businesses that rely on immigrant workers: US lawmakers Washington: The temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas by President Donald Trump will 'disproportionately' impact high-skilled workers from Asia as well as harm the American businesses that rely on immigrant workers, US lawmakers have said. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-INDIAN RESTAURANT US: Sikh-owned Indian restaurant vandalised in New Mexico Washington: An Indian restaurant owned by a Sikh in the Sante Fe city in the US state of New Mexico was broken into and vandalised with hate messages scrawled on its walls, according to a media report. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIAN Singapore: Indian national who recovered from coronavirus dies of heart attack Singapore: A 48-year-old Indian national, who was earlier assessed to have recovered from coronavirus, died from ischaemic heart disease, reported The Straits Times. By Gurdip Singh FGN24 NKOREA-KIM-LD SKOREA North: Kim suspended action against South for Korean impasse Seoul: North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un suspended a planned military retaliation against South Korea, in an apparent slowing of the pressure campaign it has waged against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

FGN27 PAK-PIA-CRASH-PILOTS Pilots of crashed PIA plane were not focussed, were discussing coronavirus: Minister Islamabad, Jun 24 (PTI) The pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashed last month were not focussed and they were discussing coronavirus during the flight, the country's aviation minister told Parliament on Wednesday as he pointed out their 'overconfidence and lack of concentration' as some of the reasons for the tragedy that killed 97 people on board. PTI TEAM NSA