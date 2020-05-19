Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN41: VIRUS-US-HCQ-LDALLTRUMP Washington: US President Donald Trump has disclosed that he is taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine daily to ward off the deadly coronavirus, though health experts have warned it may be unsafe.

FGN23: NEPAL-INDIA-MAP Kathmandu: Nepal's Cabinet has endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory, amidst a border dispute with India.

FGN38: PAK-COURT-LD TERRORISTS Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced two Islamist militants to death for their involvement in a 2017 suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in Sindh province in which 82 people were killed.

FGN10: VIRUS-UN-MUSEUMS United Nations: Nearly 13 per cent of the museums around the world may never reopen, the UN's cultural agency has warned, as about 90 per cent of them globally have had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN28: VIRUS-TRUMP-WHO-2NDLD CHINA Washington: In an ultimatum to the WHO, US President Donald Trump has said he would 'reconsider' America's membership of the UN health body and threatened to 'permanently freeze' the funding to it if it failed to demonstrate its 'independence' from China in the next 30 days.

FGN39: VIRUS-CHINA-TRUMP-REAX Beijing: China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it 'as an issue' to shift the blame from his “incompetent response” to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the UN health body if it failed to demonstrate 'independence' from China.

FGN37: VIRUS-UK-INDIANS-EVACUATION London: Over 2,200 Indian nationals stranded in the UK due to the COVID-19 related international travel restrictions have been flown back home during the first phase of India's biggest ever repatriation exercise, according to official figures.

FGN35: CHINA-2NDLD QUAKE Beijing: A 5-magnitude earthquake has struck China's southwestern Yunnan province, killing at least four people and injuring 24 others, according to officials.

FGN33: US-CHINA-POMPEO-LAMA Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on China to immediately make public the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts and uphold its international commitments to promote religious freedom, saying he is one of the most important figures in the Tibetan Buddhism with spiritual authority second only to the Dalai Lama.

FGN30: ISRAEL-INDIA-TIES Jerusalem: Foreign Ministers of India and Israel have vowed to work together to strengthen and expand the multi-faceted bilateral relationship for a mutually beneficial partnership, days after a new government was sworn in in the Jewish state.

FGN29: VIRUS-LEADERS-CHILDREN Washington: As many as 88 Nobel laureates including Kailash Satyarthi along with global leaders such as the Dalai Lama have come together to call for the governments to spend USD 1 trillion on marginalised children during the lockdowns and the post COVID-19 world.

FGN9: VIRUS-US-CORPORATIONS United Nations: Four Indian corporations are among over 150 global companies that have signed a statement urging governments around the world to align their COVID-19 economic aid and recovery efforts with the latest climate science that prioritises a faster and fairer transition from a grey to a green economy.

FGN8: VIRUS-US-CHINA-LEGISLATION Washington: An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 90,000 people in the country.

FGN27: VIRUS-UNGA-SESSION United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has suggested holding the annual General Assembly session in September under a “different format”, such as using pre-recorded messages of world leaders, saying it is “highly unlikely” that Heads of State and Government will be able to travel to New York for the high-level week due to the COVID19 pandemic.

FGN14: PALESTINE-UN-LD INDIA Ramallah (West Bank): India has given USD 2 million in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency working for the welfare of Palestinian refugees in support of its core programmes and services, including education and health, amidst the coronavirus crisis.

FGN25: UN-AFGHAN-GHANI-ABDULLAH United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “encouraged” by the agreement between Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, saying it will help find a way to enable progress towards intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace agreement.

FGN12: VIRUS-CHINA-CASES Beijing: China has reported 23 new coronavirus cases, including one in Wuhan, the contagion's first epicentre which is now undergoing aggressive testing of its 11.2 million population over fears of a rebound, health officials said on Tuesday. PTI SCY