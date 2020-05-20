Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN23 BANGLA-LD CYCLONE Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert Dhaka: Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters and deployed the military to deal with the powerful cyclone 'Amphan' which is set to make a landfall on the costal districts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday. By Anisur Rahman FGN24 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-BADGE Trump says US topping world coronavirus cases is 'badge of honour' Washington: President Donald Trump has said it is a 'badge of honour' for America to 'lead' the world with 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases since it means the US is testing more people for the disease that has killed over 300,000 people across the world.

FGN21 VIRUS-UK-JLR Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures London: The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors’ owned Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England on Wednesday, following a recent temporary pause in production due to the pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN20 UK-VETERAN-KNIGHTHOOD UK war veteran and fundraiser who served in India to be knighted London: A 100-year-old Army veteran, who served in India during World War II and recently became a national hero in the UK after he helped raise over GBP 32 million for the National Health Service in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN5 US-ASIA-INDIA-INVESTORS Foreign investors pull out USD 26 billion from Asian economies; USD 16 billion from India Washington: Amidst the global economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign investors have pulled out an estimated USD 26 billion from developing Asian economies and over USD 16 billion out of India, according to a Congressional report. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 VIRUS-SAFRICA-INDIANS 26 scientists among 150 Indians returning home from S Africa this week Johannesburg, May 20 (PTI) Twenty-six Indian scientists stranded in South Africa's Cape Town due to the coronavirus lockdown will be heading back home this week. By Fakir Hassen PTI AMS AMS